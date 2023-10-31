Caryl A. Margolis, of Beverly, beloved mother, grandmother, and wife of 50 years, passed away on Oct. 29, 2023. She was 73 years old.

She was born to the late Ida (Kremerman) and Bernard Schneider on July 3, 1950.

Caryl unexpectedly met the love of her life, Elliott, at the Hatch at UMASS Amherst. It was soon after meeting when Elliott saw his future with Caryl. The couple married on Sept. 3,1973 and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary together. Elliott and Caryl loved to travel together, and made the perfect team – always having fun and picking up where the other needed them to.

Caryl will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, including her husband; her son Joshua, his wife Tova, and their daughter Dara; her son Aaron, his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Ila and son Kalman; her son Matthew, his wife Bethany, and their son Isaac; her brother, Barry Schneider and his wife Nancy; her sister-in-law, Leanne and her husband Paul; and all of her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by her loved ones for her creativity, skills in the kitchen, and her interest in gadgets and the latest technology.