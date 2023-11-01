Jewish Journal

Lorraine Anne Forster

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lorraine Anne Forster, 77, of Chico, California on Oct. 1, 2023.

Lorraine grew up in Swampscott, attended Swampscott High School, and furthered her education at Boston University. Upon graduating, Lorraine moved to San Francisco, pursuing work teaching elementary school. Traveling was also of interest to her and trips to Hong Kong, Costa Rica, Africa and Europe were made throughout her adult life. Other ventures explored were ballroom dancing and becoming a certified Iyengar yoga instructor.

In her later years, Lorraine moved to Chico, California, and was active on the Board of Trustees at CHAT – Chico Housing Action Team – which provides housing for the homeless.

Lorraine leaves behind her sisters Marjorie Sugarman of Rockport and Roberta Sugarman of Swampscott, and her brother Howard Sugarman and his wife Debbie Sil of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. In addition, both Brandon Bacchiocchi and Haley Sugarman, her nephew and niece, mourn the loss of their aunt. Lorraine was the daughter of Sally and Bernard Sugarman of Swampscott.

Donations in Lorraine’s honor may be made to CHAT, P.O. 4868, Chico, CA 95926.

