Joel B. Waldman, 87, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2023.

Joel was born in Boston and raised in Chelsea. He was the loving son of the late Jack and Bessie (Pivnick) Waldman. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia (Karger) Waldman. He is also survived by his daughters Cindy and her late husband John Girard of Groveland, Beth and her late husband Robert LaRossa of Revere, and Linda and her husband Robert Pepple of Saugus. Joel was the loving grandfather of Jake Girard, Alex and his wife Nia LaRossa, Zachary Girard and his fiancée Emileah, Joshua LaRossa and his fiancée Amand,a and David Pepple. He was the loving brother-in-law to Stephen and Joan Karger, loving brother-in-law to Jane King, and loving uncle to Leah Stein of California. Joel was the brother of the late Norman and Jennie Waldman, and Stephen and his wife Barbara Waldman. He was also the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Joe was in the trucking business with his father and brothers for many years in Chelsea. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandsons. He also loved spending time with Patricia at their place in Florida. Joe’s life revolved around his family.

A graveside funeral service will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 at 2 PM at Sudikov Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett. Donations in Joel’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.