Bonnie Louise Mehlinger, of Revere, passed away on Nov. 2, 2023 at the age of 68.

She was the devoted mother of Rebecca Mehlinger and Scott Mehlinger. Cherished grandmother of Marilyn Mehlinger. Loving sister of the late Richard Stone. Dear daughter of the late Harold and Marilyn Stone. Beloved aunt of Lauren Gallo and Hilary Petersel.

Bonnie treasured her children Rebecca and Scott, and also her dog Marilyn. She will be sorely missed.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park.