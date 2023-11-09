JERUSALEM – Hamas will not surrender; it will not raise a white flag. Even the Palestinian refugees in the southern Gaza Strip, like the residents of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, will not raise a white flag. This is despite the fact that, in their self-perception, the Palestinians are currently experiencing one of the lowest points in their history. The war has left them in a second nadir. Gaza lies in ruins, its streets lined with rubble. Society is fragmented, in humanitarian crisis, and in chaos.

The Palestinians, not only in Gaza but also in general, are disappointed with Hamas’ failure, the Arab world’s stance, and what they perceive as Hezbollah’s weak response. They are frustrated and despairing, without capable leadership to formulate a new national ideology to change their situation.

But despite their dire situation, they are united in their desire for revenge against Israel. They are armed and motivated by a psychosocial infrastructure, mainly composed of collective emotions of victimhood, delegitimization, and – especially – hatred and vengeance. This ethos, which has strengthened greatly during the war, binds and captivates Palestinian society, motivating them to continue fighting, despite the devastation of Gaza.

Hamas will not raise a white flag because it has indoctrinated its members to die for Allah. Hamas militants fight while brainwashed, a process that began when they were very young. They have learned through Hamas’ doctrine that dying in battle is the noblest act for the sake of Allah, for the sake of Islam, and that this is Hamas’ ultimate goal. They have undergone indoctrination that planted the idea that dying as a “martyr” does not only mean killing Jews – it also means earning Allah’s blessings in the paradise where they will enjoy eternal bliss.

When the war ends, it will become clear to the Palestinians that Gaza is in ruins and flat, with no infrastructure, water, electricity, sewage, transportation, economy, minimal industry, trade, agriculture, government institutions, and more than 10,000 casualties. The residents of Gaza will have to live in dilapidated buildings that survived, makeshift shelters, and primarily in tents. All of Gaza’s inhabitants will become entirely dependent on humanitarian aid. Winter is approaching, and if Gaza hated Israel before the war and during the war, this hatred will double.

When the battles end, with the return of the captives and a significant blow to Hamas, the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian conflict will continue. However, this war will be bloodier and filled with even more hatred, delegitimization, dehumanization, and revenge, leading us back to a routine of terror, attacks, and violence with much more motivation for vengeance.

Is it possible to reach a political settlement with the Palestinians after the war? There is significant doubt. The deep-seated hatred of the Palestinians toward Jews and Zionism, and the horrific trauma experienced by Israeli society, leave no room for trust between the two peoples. After the brutal massacre of 1,400 Israelis, including women, men, children, and infants by the Palestinians, it will be challenging to discuss matters unrelated to the physical security of Israeli citizens and Israel’s security in general.

The IDF is in a dilemma. Even after troops operating in Gaza exposed the underground tunnel entrances, they are hesitant to destroy them. The 241 captives held by Hamas are inside those tunnels, and Hamas uses them as human shields to prevent the tunnels’ destruction. It’s unnecessary to mention that the issue of captives is the central topic in Israeli society these days, with massive protests, especially in Tel Aviv. The Museum Square in Tel Aviv, where the protests are held, already has earned the name “Square of the Kidnapped,” and the images of infants, children, grandparents, and other captives have become a focal point of the square’s display.

Meanwhile, Hamas, to protect its members and its organization, is in no rush to negotiate a prisoner exchange. They do not want one now, but rather, they want Israel to cease hostilities. This is another reason why the white flag will not be raised, as Hamas leaders and their militants believe that Israel will not take any action that could harm the captives.

And another reason for Hamas not to raise a white flag is that many of its leaders are located deep within the underground bunkers of Gaza City’s Al Shifa hospital. However, Israel is operating in Gaza with much more determination and readiness after the trauma of Oct. 7, and the Israeli public wants to know that the military will ultimately find a way to enter the hospital’s bunkers without incurring international criticism.

Israel is not rushing. Senior military commanders and even the prime minister have stated that they will not leave Gaza until Hamas is defeated. The security cabinet believes that pressure on Hamas, including pressure on the Palestinian population, will lead the Hamas leadership to release the captives.

Thirty days into the war, and no one dares to talk about its conclusion. But this time, Israel will not relent. The war will continue until the day when Hamas capitulates, and even then, Hamas will refrain from raising the white flag.

Dr. Ronni Shaked, a researcher at the Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, is the author of the book “Behind the Keffiyeh – The Ethos of the Palestinian Conflict,” published by Yediot Ahronot in 2018. Shaked received the Yitzhak Sadeh Prize for Military Literature in 2020.