Jews who support Palestinian sovereignty caught in crossfire of Hamas attack

We’ll call her Sarah – like many right now, this Harvard graduate student requested anonymity, fearing repercussions if she publicly shared her views on Israel. What’s different about Sarah is that she fears backlash from both ends of the current political spectrum: a progressive left that has largely condoned the acts of Hamas on Oct. 7, and a Jewish right that has largely supported Israel’s response since then.

Sarah believes neither are right. “I think of myself as pro a two-state solution,” she said. “But I’m not out in the streets singing ‘From the river to the sea’ … I’m not going to go around advocating for the erasure of my people.”

Sarah identifies as a Zionist, which for her means that she believes the state of Israel has a right to exist and a right to self-defense from aggression (including the Oct. 7 attack). She also identifies as pro-Palestine, which for her means she believes Palestinians have a right to statehood, alongside an Israeli state. She opposes violence against Palestinians living in the West Bank, and she believes that the current military retaliation on the other side of Israel in Gaza is causing undue harm.

Sarah has friends and family in Israel, and she has friends in the United States who have family in the West Bank as well. When the attacks occurred, she mourned both with her Jewish community and with Muslim friends who were terrified of what Hamas’s attacks meant for their family members in the West Bank, as violence against Palestinians there has been sharply on the rise since Oct. 7.

“I think that you can be pro-Palestine, but not think [that Israel’s actions constitute] genocide or apartheid,” she said.

Shaul Magid is a professor of Jewish Studies at Dartmouth College, and is currently a visiting professor of Modern Jewish Studies at Harvard. He served in the Israel Defense Forces in 1989, and remains an Israeli citizen. He’s been seeing this same dilemma among some of his own students.

“If they come out too strong condemning the Hamas attack, then they get criticized from the progressive left, which is really their people,” he said. “If they don’t condemn the Hamas attack, then they are considered to be justifying the Hamas attack … I think they’re really trying to figure out how to thread this needle, and I think it’s challenging.”

Aron Wander is another progressive Jew in this spot. He is a rabbinical student who splits his time between Boston and Jerusalem (and currently lives in Jerusalem).

“As someone who, for the last few years, has been solidly on the left … I think the reaction of the global left to the massacre Hamas committed has been … horrifying, disgusting, incoherent … Anyone justifying the massacre or excusing it, I think, has totally lost their moral compass. I think that’s really different from trying to understand the broader structural factors at play … to understand some of the pressures that may give rise to [terrorist attacks], and certainly don’t justify them.”

Magid echoed this sentiment. “This is a situation where you have a 56-year occupation and a 16-year siege,” he said. “There is, on Israel’s part, a complicity in creating conditions whereby something like this could happen. Now that doesn’t actually make Israel responsible for it, or guilty of it, but it certainly creates a different environment … [Israel] helped create conditions in Gaza that were almost unlivable. Now, Hamas also is to blame for that. For sure. But to say that Israel is not to blame for that, to me, it’s not the reality.”

For Wander, as much as he feels grief – and strongly condemns – the Hamas attacks, for him there also remains a critical need for Israel and the global Jewish community to not discount the lives of Palestinians, both in Gaza and the West Bank, and to take into account the structure of the conflict up until this point.

“There’s a sense of ‘It’s us or them, we’re at war, so we only have to look out for ourselves, no matter how many of ‘them’ die,’ ” he said. “The idea that our safety can only come at the expense of Palestinian safety, I think, has been the thing that has made Jews in this land the most unsafe. At the end of the day, the only thing that will guarantee the long-term safety of Jews is guaranteeing the long-term safety of Palestinians, and [making] sure both people have access to rights and freedom.”

Since the war has begun, Wander has found having conversations with people on both ends of the extremes to be difficult. “I think once someone believes that it’s OK to murder children in their sleep in the name of decolonization, it’s pretty hard to have a conversation with them,” he said. “Also, if someone believes that it’s OK to kill 2 million people in Gaza in the name of eliminating Hamas, it’s also going to be hard to have a conversation.”

Brandeis professor Jonathan Sarna, former director of Brandeis’s Schusterman Center for Israel Studies, said this quandary is not entirely new in the context of Jewish history. He explained that a similar contingent of progressive Jews emerged following the Six-Day War of 1967.

“You had a lot of liberal Jews deeply involved in the anti-war movement, in the Civil Rights movement,” he said. “That was just a period where some in the Civil Rights movement turned against Israel … that was very hard for Jews.

“I knew people in 1967 who really turned their back on their erstwhile allies who they said turned out to be fair-weather friends, who didn’t care about [them],” he said. In his analysis, 1967 showed a segment of the Jewish community doing what he called “a real cheshbon hanefesh … soul-searching,” figuring out how to balance progressive commitments with Jewish commitments. Though he said it’s too early to know, he suggested we may see something similar in the next several years.

“I would use the phrase ‘turning inward,’” he said. “Aligning themselves more with their fellow Jews, and withdrawing a little bit from the progressive causes to which they had previously given their whole hearts.”

Magid thinks this situation is different. “The Six-Day War was a war whereby Israel was attacked by three sovereign countries … who wanted to destroy Israel, but Israel had no particular beef with [them],” he said. “The people on the Jewish left [now] are not going to actually move [more to the right], in the way they did in ‘67 … because Israel isn’t innocent. There’s complicity.”

Regardless of which way the Jewish left moves – if at all – progressive Jews face a big question, whether that be in how they engage with their respective communities, or with their own beliefs. “[One might say] that my views are more conservative than they actually are,” Sarah said. “But I don’t know. I’ve been doing a lot of soul-searching. I don’t think they are.”

Rather than turning away from her progressive compatriots or her Jewish community, Sarah wants to maintain nuance in her world view, and in her relationship to Israel. “This has been my internal monologue,” she said. “There’s no convergence in my brain because this is just too complicated. I have to feel OK with holding multiple thoughts and multiple views at the same time.” Θ