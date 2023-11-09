Student Senate’s refusal to condemn Hamas causes uproar on Brandeis campus

WALTHAM – Brandeis University’s Student Union posted a statement on Instagram, attesting that it condemned the actions of Hamas on Oct. 7.

That Oct. 25 post came in response to a vote three days before by the student senate – a branch of the student union – during which senators voted down a resolution that would have condemned Hamas’s terrorism in the first place. The resolution failed in a closed-door executive session, and the decision quickly generated backlash from the student body and international media once it was made public.

The failed resolution, among other points, first attests that the student union represents “the interests and voices of the diverse student body” and “recognizes the importance of promoting peace, dialogue and tolerance on campus and in the global community.” It then goes on to call the Oct. 7 massacre “a series of reprehensible and indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Israel,” and “condemns all acts of terrorism, violence and hatred and reaffirms its commitment to the values of human rights, justice and diplomacy.” The final point expresses that “it is crucial to stand in solidarity with Jewish, Israeli, Muslim, and Palestinian students on our campus and send a clear message that they are supported and valued members of our university community.”

Brandeis’s student union (the name of its student government) is made up of five branches: the executive board, the allocations board, the treasury, the judiciary, and the senate. Senators are elected to represent their classes, and various cohorts within them (senators represent various quads on campus, or racial minorities, for example). The senate, a group in theory representative of the student body, was the specific government group within the student union responsible for introducing and then voting down the resolution, though it was not a unanimous decision.

According to Debbie Engelberg (‘25), an international senator, the resolution was introduced by Senator Yoni Kahn (‘25) following an initial email that the student union (on behalf of all branches of the student government) had sent out on Oct. 12 that had not condemned Hamas, nor expressed any sort of political or ethical stance beyond “embracing empathy.” The resolution was introduced with the hope that it would amend the non-condemning statement that first appeared.

“When it was introduced, I was extremely confident,” said Engelberg. “I was like … ‘I feel like everyone gets it. Why wouldn’t they condemn Hamas?’ … And then we open [it] up to conversation and suddenly people started becoming more defensive … The more people that spoke up, the more hopeless I became … They announced the votes, and I was really appalled.”

“It baffled me that anyone would choose not to sign on to that,” said Dalya Koller, a junior at Brandeis. She is a deputy editor of one of Brandeis’s student newspapers, The Justice, and has spent the last several weeks reporting on the Hamas-Israel war and its impact on campus.

“From all the Brandeis students that I’ve spoken to in the last few weeks who have family or connections to Israel, Brandeis has actually felt like a pretty great place to be … amidst … everything happening on campuses across the country,” she said. “I think that people have been really respectful of our need to mourn and to grieve.”

Despite this general consensus – that Bran­deis has not suffered the wave of anti-Zionism and antisemitism that has swept campuses across the country – a series of statements quickly emerged from an upset student body following the senate vote.

Eitan Marks (‘24), president of Brandeis Hillel, wrote an open letter condemning the attacks. As of Oct. 29, the letter had over 1,100 signatures from Brandeis-affiliated individuals, and 284 additional signatures from parents and grandparents. The “Condemning the Hamas Attacks” post the student union put out on Oct. 25 referenced the letter, saying, “We agree wholeheartedly with this statement and the need to support our community at this time.”

Peyton Gillespie ‘25, a former president of the student union, wrote his own letter, sending it to the student union and a variety of Israel advocacy groups on campus on Oct. 24. In the letter, he writes, “I am disgusted by those of you who failed to fulfill your duties as student leaders last Sunday. I call on Vice President [Erica] Hwang and all Senators who voted “no” or “abstain” on this resolution to resign immediately. Your inaction and your silence will not be forgotten.”

Gillespie said it seemed part of the issue with the vote was that it was by secret ballot, which is unusual, and according to Gillespie, could be argued to be unconstitutional by the Brandeis Student Union bylaws.

“I don’t think that is democratic in any sense,” he said. “I don’t think that is fair for the student body at all. I think student union above all should be accountable and transparent … Voting by secret ballot and not allowing students to understand how the representatives are voting is antithetical to transparency.”

Several news outlets criticized Brandeis for the resolution’s failure, to which President Ron Liebowitz published his third statement since Oct. 7, again emphasizing Brandeis’s stance against Hamas, this one titled “Setting the Record Straight.” In it, he writes, “[News outlets] inaccurately characterized a student senate vote on whether to issue a declaration condemning Hamas … To be clear: The student union has not issued any statement in support of Hamas. In fact, yesterday the Brandeis Student Union decided to strongly condemn Hamas.” On Nov. 6, Liebowitz published, arguably, a fourth statement, this one in the Boston Globe, arguing for universities to defund groups that advocated antisemitism on campus.

Meanwhile, Brandeis Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) – which, on Nov. 6, was formally defunded and unrecognized by the University – put out its own petition on Oct. 25, referencing “Palestinian resistance fighters” and the “ethnic cleansing and genocide” it said was being committed by Israel. The group called on the Brandeis administration to acknowledge “the suffering that [Palestinians] and their families have been going through for the past 75 years,” and to provide a school counselor of Arab origin to support Muslim and Arab students on campus.

The (now) former Brandeis SJP chapter declined to comment. Brandeis Hillel could not be reached for comment. Θ