Lawrence Green, 84, entered into rest on Nov. 5, 2023 at his home in Marblehead, surrounded by love.

Larry was born in Lynn on Aug. 26, 1939. He loved history, reading, and going out with friends. He could tell a good joke and had a dry sense of humor. His father Raymond introduced him to fishing, which taught him the virtue of patience. Larry was devoted to his mother and best friend Rosalyn, caring for her after his Dad passed much too early.

After working as a history teacher, Larry started the Viking Travel Agency, and ultimately got into real estate, where he combined his talent for renovating homes with his business savvy, love of numbers, and dedication to his hometown Lynn. Larry married his high school sweetheart Suzanne and together they had two children, Michael and Erica (Ricki). Over the years they enjoyed playing tennis, dining and dancing Saturday nights with good friends, weekends at the beach club, traveling a little, taking photos, building scrapbooks and photo albums, and most importantly, being with family. He loved latkes, chocolate cream pie, reading World War II fiction, Linda Ronstadt’s music, and telling stories about Sammy the Squirrel. Larry was the king of ideas and had an entrepreneurial spirit, but always preferred to play it safe. Slow and steady wins the race. He was someone you could always rely on.

Larry is survived by his former wife Suzanne, his son Michael and son-in-law Ilan Meyer of Los Angeles, his daughter Ricki and son-in-law Andy Rabin of Dallas, and his grandchildren Reece, Alexis, and Cooper, in Dallas.

A graveside service for Larry was held on Nov. 8 in the Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard, Lake Shore Road, Lynn. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.