Marlene Ann (Kaplan) Goldberg, 69, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2023, with her family by her side, after a lengthy illness. She was born to Miriam and Bernie Kaplan on Dec. 30, 1953.

Marlene, often referred to as “Leenie,” graduated from Swampscott High School in 1971 and was the Class Secretary. She went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from University of New Hampshire in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology and Social Services. She was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Marlene married her husband Jeffrey in 1976. For the next 15 years, she worked as a travel agent, and then went on to work at the JRC/Aviv/Chelsea Jewish Life as an Activities Assistant in the Shaprio Rudolph Adult Day Center. When she retired, she enjoyed volunteering at the Marblehead Senior Center, as well as attending exercise classes there.

Marlene was a phenomenal cook, often following new recipes. She enjoyed shopping, reading, playing tennis in her younger days, and traveling. After her freshman year in college, she even backpacked across Europe. When Leenie was not with her family, she could often be found with her friends, attending Book Group or playing Mah Jong. She was also involved with Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization for many years.

Spring and summer evenings were spent watching the Red Sox, while in the winter it was the Celtics, often with her English Bulldog, Trudie, by her side.

Family was very important to Marlene. She enjoyed spending time with her mother and her children, and particularly her loving and devoted sister, Harryette, who was her caretaker for the last five years.

Marlene will be dearly missed by her mother, Miriam Kaplan; her husband, Jeffrey; her daughter Lisa (Mike) Clark; her sister, Harryette; her brother, Alan (Lisa); her grandson, Jack; her nephew, Michael; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Goldberg, and her father, Bernard Kaplan.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11:00 am at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, located at 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial will follow immediately at Temple Israel Cemetery, located at 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

Donations in memory of Marlene may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.