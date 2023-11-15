David L. Goldberg, 87, passed away on Oct. 14, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Adele Goldberg. Loving father to Mark A. Goldberg and wife Nancy, and Susan D. Karloff and husband Jeff. Adored grandfather to Rachel Goldberg, Sarah Goldberg, and Kalah Karloff.

Born in Everett, David graduated from Northeastern University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He worked for 40 years as a salesperson for Alles Corporation (and its ultimate acquirer, Staples, Inc.), mainly selling packaging supplies and equipment to manufactures and retailers.

David was a pillar of the local community. He was well-known and loved in Peabody and beyond. He served as president of the congregation at Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody from 1980-1982 and as a Board member for years. He led a successful fund-raising campaign and won many service awards. He was set to receive the prestigious “Keeper of the Flame” award from the Temple Ner Tamid Men’s Club in November in recognition of his many decades of service and commitment to Temple Ner Tamid and the greater Jewish community.

His life-long love and most profound impact was with youth programs at the temple. He built the United Synagogue Youth (USY) chapter in Peabody to a regional leader (with membership swelling to 250 teenagers) and introduced boys’ basketball and girls’ volleyball into the program. He coached the girls’ volleyball team, winning over 15 championships over the years.

In the city of Peabody, he coached Babe Ruth baseball for 12 years and was also vice president of the league. In 1983, his team won the city championship.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 17 at Temple Ner Tamid of the North Shore, 368 Lowell Street, Peabody. Burial followed in Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody.