Eugene “Gene” Salb, 89, passed away peacefully at his home of 43 years in Peabody, surrounded by his loved ones. Gene was born on Nov. 13, 1934 on Staten Island, N.Y. He was the son of the late Louis and Sally Salb and was predeceased by his brother Neil Salb of Brooklyn, N.Y.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Elaine (Berg) Salb, and their three sons Ron and his wife Angela Salb (fondly known as the daughter he always wanted) of Raymond, N.H., Doug of Peabody, and Dana of Barrington, N.H.

Gene was a family man through and through. His children all felt his unwavering love and support throughout their lives. Some of Gene’s fondest memories are from trips he took with his wife Elaine to Italy and Florida trips with the kids. All three boys looked up to Gene as a father and also considered him one of their very best friends.

Gene grew up Canarsie, Brooklyn, N.Y., and received his associates degree from New York City Community College. He was also a reservist in the United States Army.

He began his professional career in retail sales and management for the Gertz Allied corporation in Jamaica, N.Y., as manager of ladies sportswear. After almost 10 years, he took a manager’s position with Lerner Shops retail clothing stores PA in 1967. During that time, Gene met the love of his life on a vacation retreat to the Lake Tarleton Club Resort in N.H. However, it wasn’t until he took a position managing the Lerner Shops clothing store in Revere later that year that their paths would cross again. Gene and Elaine married on Feb. 2, 1969. Later, he took on managing role in the Berg family air compressor business, Berg Dimare and Berg on Brookline Ave., Boston. Gene loved the art of negotiation and sales, something his son Doug would mimic in his advertising sales career. After many years in retail and distribution, Gene, along with his wife Elaine and eventually along with their youngest son Dana, ran a successful Sir Speedy Printing center in One Kendall Square, Cambridge for 20 years.

Never one to sit still, Gene held interests in finance, current events, history, science and more. He and his wife Elaine attended Explorer’s Life Long Leaning Institute all the way up until 2020. Gene read the Wall Street Journal and gave his favorite daughter articles to read on AI so she could stay in the know. He had a real passion for cars and boats and loved to watch action movies. His love of cars actually rubbed off on his three sons; so much so, that Ron and Dana opened an automotive performance business in 2006 that continues to the present day. He always loved to talk about new cars coming out or his love of the antiques. He was reading about all the advancements in electric cars as of late. (We would discuss the poor mileage estimates and outrageous prices!)

Gene spent his retirement years attending the YMCA for exercise and social enjoyment. Dad loved to engage in conversation, and people always seemed to light up in his presence. He will be remembered for his warm outgoing personality and his desire to be out and about connecting to the world around him.

A graveside service took place at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Fuller St., Everett, on Nov. 19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene’s name to the following charities/institutions: Lahey Clinic; Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living; and Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody. Arrangements were handled by Brezniak Funeral Directors, West Newton.