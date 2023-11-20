Alan Greg Turransky, 54, most recently of Seattle, Wash., passed away suddenly on Nov. 10, 2023. Alan was born on Dec. 14, 1968, in Brookline to Ralph Turransky and Carole (Wasserstram) Turransky. He was the adoring dog dad of Cami and the late Daisy Mae.

He graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in 1986. Alan was extremely educated, attending Utrecht, receiving his Bachelor of Fine Arts at UMass Amherst, and his dual Master’s degrees at MIT and Georgetown University.

Alan had a love for all things art, not limiting himself to just one medium. He enjoyed painting, drawing, photography, and theater, amongst others. His passion began during a summer drawing program at Montserrat College of Art in 1979 and had thrived ever since. This love continued through high school when he joined Stage One, the theater company of PVMHS. Alan’s extraordinary artwork has been published, most notably the cover design for Gary Glass’s book, “The Brothers Brown & Gray.”

Alan was very well-travelled and enjoyed exploring new places. He used his explorations of the world and his surroundings to draw inspiration for his artwork. He explored and settled in places including Italy, Amsterdam, Virginia, Colorado and Missouri. His most recent settlement was in Washington state near his baby brother.

Alan began his highly successful career over 30 years ago working in artificial intelligence and user interface design. His brilliant mind and dedication to his craft made him a leading expert in his field. What mattered more to Alan than any accolades were the connections and relationships he gained and cultivated throughout his life.

More than anything, Alan truly cared about others. He was an exceptional listener who had a way of knowing exactly what to say that showed he understood what was on your mind. One of Alan’s fondest memories was the day his parents brought his younger brother, Jason, home from the hospital. He ran into the house saying, “Is he here? Can I see him?” Despite the five-year age gap and six-inch height difference, Alan always thought of him as his baby brother.

Alan is survived by his parents, Carole and Ralph Turransky; his sister and brother, Debbie and Jason, and their families; his aunt and many cousins; and his beloved dog, Cami.

Alan will be extremely missed by his beloved friends, Georgie, Scott, Derek, Ed, Paul, Andy, and many more. The relationships that Alan formed with them will forever be some of his strongest and most cherished memories.

Graveside services were held on Nov. 20 in the Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will be observed beginning after the funeral through Wednesday evening at the home of Ralph and Carole Turransky. Donations may be made in Alan’s memory to Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA 02150. For online guestbook and directions, visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.