Rachel “Roz” Baker, 98, of Malden, passed at the Leonard Florence Estates in Chelsea on Nov. 20, 2023.

Roz was a lifelong resident of Malden. She was the devoted mother of the late Ellen Elbaz and her surviving husband Nissim Elbaz and his wife Rebecca. She was the cherished grandmother of Gilad and Elyssa Elbaz, Eytan and Sherry Elbaz, Noam and Yael Elbaz, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also the dear sister of the late Dr. A. Harvey Baker. She will be missed by her many extended family members and friends.

Service were held at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 740 Broadway – Route 99, Melrose, on Tuesday, Nov. 21. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com.