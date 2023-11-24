Brandeis continues to grapple with fallout from censoring pro-Palestinian group

Seven people – including three students – were arrested on Brandeis University’s Waltham campus on Nov. 10 in relation to a protest against the university’s decision to derecognize the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

Six of the seven were arrested during the police-enforced dispersion of the protest, and the seventh was arrested earlier in the afternoon for trespassing. All seven pleaded not guilty in court on Nov. 13 to charges including disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly, and assault and battery on a police officer.

In an email sent to students following the arrests, the Brandeis administration wrote that the police had warned protestors to disperse once the group “began using threatening language that has been explicitly described as hate speech; including ‘From the river to the sea’ and ‘Intifada, Intifada.’ ”

The protest was publicized on Instagram by a group called the Revolutionary Student Organization (RSO). In a post on Nov. 8, the group called for a rally urging Brandeis to “stop supporting the genocide,” “stop supporting and spreading racism and islamophobia,” and to reinstate Brandeis SJP. The group did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Videos quickly circulated on social media that showed Waltham and Brandeis police shouting “Back up!” and others wrestling protesters to the ground, with some appearing to fight back. In other videos, police hold peoples’ arms behind their backs and walk them away while the crowd disperses. People scream “Shame!” repeatedly in the background.

The derecognizing of SJP came a few days before the protest, and the group posted about it on Nov. 6, the same day the Boston Globe published an opinion piece from Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz in which he argued that schools should defund student organizations that endorse terrorism. The decision means that the group cannot reserve space on campus nor receive funding from the university.

In a public statement titled “A space for free speech, not hate speech,” Liebowitz wrote that the decision “was made because SJP openly supports Hamas, which the United States has designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and its call for the violent elimination of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Not all felt the same way. On Nov. 14, the Justice, a Brandeis student newspaper, published two open letters to Liebowitz: one, by anthropology professor Sarah Lamb, signed by over 100 faculty members, and the second signed by 55 Brandeis alumni. Both letters expressed dismay at Liebowitz’s choice to derecognize SJP, with the alumni writing, “One does not have to agree with the statements of the Brandeis SJP … to conclude that their declarations presented no reasonable ground to fear that ‘serious evil [would] result if [their] free speech [was] practiced,’ or that any danger was so ‘imminent’ that it might justify derecognition.”

The faculty letter said “Attempting to stop the vigil under SJP was interpreted by many students as a sign that Brandeis does not acknowledge that Palestinian lives are equally worthy of grief.”

Chad Williams, one of the signatories on the Brandeis faculty letter, is a professor of history and African and African-American studies. In an email to the Journal, he wrote, “President Liebowitz’s decision to derecognize SJP was made without broader faculty input … The banning and effective criminalization of selected words and phrases is extremely problematic and a potentially dangerous slippery slope in terms of both freedom of speech and academic freedom.”

Williams also noted that the police presence and arrests on campus during the Nov. 10 protest “constituted a completely unnecessary escalation of the use of police force on campus.”

By contrast, Jonathan Sarna, Brandeis professor of American Jewish history and former director of the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies, lauded the university’s decision. “The president would have been truly derelict in his duty had he not strengthened security on the campus,” said Sarna. “SJP, the broader movement, has allied itself with terrorism, there’s no question about it … Everything we’ve learned tells us, especially at times like this, that being extra careful and prudent makes a lot of sense. I applaud the president’s courage.”

For Michael Schwartz, a senior at Brandeis and a member of the Brandeis Orthodox Organization, the decision to derecognize was legitimate because of the group’s promotion of bigotry, and important for the safety of Jewish students on campus.

“I sincerely believe that if it weren’t for the university taking such a strong stance in support of its Jewish students, that Brandeis could be a much more dangerous place now,” he said.

Ruthi Edery (Wasserman) is a 2022 Brandeis alum currently living with her husband in Herzliya, Israel. She said that when she was at Brandeis, she didn’t even know that SJP existed.

Then she read the post the group made in response to Liebowitz’s initial statement in support of Israel, in which they write they “rise today in unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in all of its forms.”

“Obviously [‘Palestinian resistance in all of its forms’] is referring to the [Oct. 7] massacre, saying that that is an act of resistance in the name of liberation, in the name of freedom,” she said. “I think it is absolutely the correct thing for Brandeis to derecognize and defund a club that supports something like that.”

Menucha Krinsky, a Jewish senior at Brandeis, noted – like Edery – that Brandeis SJP has been fairly inconspicuous for much of her time at the school. “From my understanding, SJP on Brandeis campus has never been dangerous,” Krinsky said. “They haven’t done anything that has made people feel unsafe, in an objective sense. So, it kind of seemed uncalled for, and it was beyond stupid of Brandeis to [derecognize them] on the day of the vigil.”

“It’s tough because Palestinian students on this campus don’t have another option in terms of a student group that can help them feel heard in ways that Hillel can help Jewish students feel heard and advocated for,” said Lena Ben-Gideon, a Brandeis senior and member of Masorti, a traditional-egalitarian/ Conservative Jewish group on campus. She was unsure if the decision to derecognize SJP was the right one.

“In the last month, there has been a lot of space-making for Jews on this campus – which is amazing, because we are hurting,” she said. “And at the same time, Palestinian students should feel the exact same amount of space being made for them, because they’re also going through something awful.”

In response to the arrests, an Instagram account called “Brandeis Students Against Police Brutality” put out a call for a silent walk-out on Nov. 13, which took place on campus at 11:30 a.m., and dispersed peacefully around 1 p.m., without interference from the university.

On Nov. 14, Brandeis announced that the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion would be hosting five “talking circle” sessions to facilitate conversation among students.

Schwartz said he did not intend to participate. “If that’s a way that people think they’re going to grow or learn, that’s great,” he said. “It’s not for everyone.” Θ

Note: The author is a graduate of Brandeis University.