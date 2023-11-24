Editorial: In Gaza, there will be no nation-building

The first hostage exchange deal is unfolding now. The agreement calls for 50 Israelis that were seized by Hamas terrorists and dragged into Gaza tunnels on Oct. 7 to be returned to Israel in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting, and the exchange of 150 Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The deal calls for Hamas to free 30 Israeli children, and another 20 Israeli women over a period of several days. During that time, Israel has agreed to stop its survellience drones over Gaza for six hours a day. But nothing about the agreement is a certainty, and given Hamas’ dictate to create chaos and inflict psychological terror in everything it does, the deal could break down at any time.

If it goes as planned, Israel will begin a healing process that will take decades – lifetimes – to work through. And while a ray of light will fall on Israel this weekend if the 50 hostages are returned, the darkness of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of 1,200 and the fate of the 190 remaining hostages will still hover over the country.

Israelis concede that it is an awful first agreement. It allows Hamas to regroup; to reassess its military strategy and relocate its 40,000-soldier force that’s safely ensconced in its 300-mile underground maze of tunnels. It also puts the tens of thousands of Israeli troops at risk. The Israel Defense Forces has surrounded key Hamas terror neighborhoods. Now, they will be sitting in tanks and armored vehicles for the next several days, and much of the intelligence they gained on the ground will be compromised by the pause.

Even if the agreement holds, Israel will face numerous obstacles in the coming weeks and months and years. The big picture is that the country is fighting a war on five fronts – with Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank, the Houthis in Yemen, and insurgents in Syria. All but the Palestinians in the West Bank are proxies of Iran, which spends about $1 billion a year to arm these mini-state militias.

If, somehow, Israel can avoid a larger war that includes a full scale attack from Hezbollah – which includes as many as 100,000 Iranian-trained soldiers and 150,000 missiles pointed at Israel – it still has to overcome world opinion that has painted Israel as a colonial entity, and the Palestinians as victims. And in order to eliminate Hamas, it will either have to kill or capture 40,000 Hamas soldiers, and convince the 200,000 Palestinians who work for Hamas in Gaza to accept a new ideology that does not call for the destruction of Israel.

Then there is the question of social media and how it will impact Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas and restoring safety. The death toll reported by Hamas has roiled European capitals, and tens of thousands of Arab and U.S. college students have marched in American cities and called Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 massacre “genocide.”

Israel will soon enter the bloodiest part of the war, and even if it is able to destroy Hamas and its tunnels, it will be forced to reoccupy Gaza. It will not just hand over the land to the Palestinian Authority – the puppet government in the West Bank that most Palestinians see as a corrupt leadership. The idea of a world peacekeeping force that would include Arab countries and even American soldiers is unlikely. Therefore, in order to demilitarize Gaza, Israel may be forced to occupy the Strip for years, perhaps decades. Israel tried that from 1967-2005 and the population declined to become a democracy. A poll this week by the Arab World for Research and Development backed up the Palestinian ideology: 75 percent of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank support the Oct. 7 massacre, and 86 percent reject coexistence with Israel.

There will be no nation-building soon in Gaza, or in the West Bank. Just more of the same: a thirst to destroy Israel. Θ