Gen Z: Averi Kaplowitch, 23

Hometown: Marblehead

Currently living in: Manhattan

Alma mater(s): Marblehead High School, Syracuse University, New York University.

Job: I’m a child and family therapist, and I am the head counselor at Camp Micah. It’s a Jewish overnight camp located in Bridgton, Maine.

Hobbies: I like to spend time with my family and friends, I like to play tennis, and shopping is always a good one.

Favorite music: Taylor Swift. Anything really current.

Favorite movies: I would say any movie with Adam Sandler is always good.

Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy.” I’ve rewatched it a million times.

Favorite books: I’m honestly not much of a reader, just because I’ve been in school for the last five years – I really haven’t read a lot in my free time.

Favorite travel destination/vacation: I went to Italy last year and I loved it. I was in Rome and Tuscany.

Favorite Jewish practice: Camp, I would say. Being at camp, and doing Shabbat and Havdalah and campfire and all that is definitely when I enjoy it the most.

Favorite North Shore spot: The Marblehead Lighthouse is always a fun go-to.

Do you miss the North Shore? [I miss] being by the water and the scenery. I always love coming home and driving on the Neck or going on my boat or anything like that.

Tell me about your Jewish background.

Growing up, I always went to Hebrew school. I went to Shirat Hayam in Swampscott. I also went to preschool there – it was Temple Beth El at the time – and some of my closest friends to this day are my Hebrew school or preschool friends. And then I also went to Camp Micah as a camper starting in 2009, and that definitely helped me connect with other Jewish campers my age, just because in Marblehead, I probably had, like, two or three Jewish friends. And then with Camp Micah, I went to Israel in 2016 for five weeks. We went all around Israel, so I got a really great experience with that. My sorority [Alpha Epsilon Phi] in college was founded on Jewish values, so I found that I was often able to connect with a lot of my sorority sisters through that, and they often offered events with Hillel in the Jewish community at Syracuse.

I also was a founding member of the Jewish Teen Initiative, and I was a Peer Leadership Fellow in high school. One other thing I guess I would add is that in [my] high school, there was an act of antisemitism, and my friend and I brought the Anti-Defamation League into Marblehead High School, and there still [is] an ongoing program [there] that the students are trained in. It’s been in the high school for probably eight years now, due to [our] work.

How is your Jewish experience now different from what you grew up with?

I think a huge aspect is that a lot of my friends from college who I see a lot in New York City, they’re all Jewish, and I think it’s easier to connect on that level, especially with everything going on right now. All my friends understand, whereas when I was growing up, it was harder to know if my friends were going to understand, and it was scary at times to be able to talk about it with my non-Jewish friends. So, I think that’s definitely a sense of relief that when there are things going on in the Jewish community, I feel like I have a support system that really understands what’s going on.

You were featured in the Boston Globe in 2017 for combating antisemitism with a peer in your high school, and you currently serve on the board of the Young Leadership Gala in New York for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces. Why is advocating for Israel and fighting antisemitism important to you?

I have found, especially recently, that young adults don’t know a great deal of factual history pertaining to what’s going on in the world. As a result, it is easy to be persuaded by social media. There’s an article circulating about TikTok that suggests individual feeds are based on what [users] are seeing and what they continue to watch. If they are watching a pro-Hamas or pro-Palestine video, then their feed is going to continue to show them similar videos. I think a lot of people didn’t have a stance or a say before Oct. 7, and now suddenly, they’re posting their stance without truly understanding the facts or the impact their stance has on Jewish people. Whereas for me, I’ve been doing this my whole life because I’ve faced antisemitism and I come from a family where members survived the Holocaust.

I have been reaching out to people and many of my non-Jewish friends have come to me to talk in a neutral and healthy manner. I [ask] them questions about what they believe or why they believe something when I see what they’re posting. I can’t stress enough how much of the media is inaccurate. I try to educate others like I have been doing since I was young. I’ve been providing credible and accurate articles and data for those who are interested in understanding the Jewish perspective. I have a friend who isn’t Jewish and has wanted to learn more, who asked me for articles and then came back to me with questions. I think it is really beneficial to have a respectful exchange of ideas. I don’t think that a lot of people my age and younger really understand what’s going on in Israel and Gaza or understand the fear that Jewish people around the world are experiencing. Now teachers in the high schools are starting to educate students much more, but the education I got was more limited. I know that at Marblehead High School, there is more exchange of ideas, and teachers are going into greater depth about tough issues like antisemitism.

If you could have dinner with any Jewish person alive or dead, real or fictional, who would it be and why?

The first one I think I would say is my grandfather, who I never met, just to get to know him. I’ve always wondered what he was like. His sister was like a grandparent to me, and she always talked about him, and my dad always talks about his father. Especially with everything going on, I definitely would have liked to hear his point of view.

And then, for someone famous, Julian Edelman, who I’ve met many times, but he’s had a really positive influence on the Jewish community, I would say, especially on the North Shore. I think the work that he does with the Jewish community and educating his followers and his community has often had a really powerful impact, especially on people my generation and younger.

