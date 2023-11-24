Oh, Canada: There’s no escape from antisemitism across the border

MONTREAL – Here ARE some words few people expect to be in the same sentence: Hate crimes. Antisemitism. Canada.

Nonetheless, consider this sentence: Canada is facing an increase in hate crimes, with incidents of antisemitism on the rise. And that was before the furious reaction to the Israeli response to the Hamas invasion.

That is the sad and surprising conclusion of the hate-crime data just released by Statistics Canada, the agency responsible for quantifying various elements of civic life. The figures are as stark as they are startling: About one in seven hate crimes in Canada is targeted against Jews – a figure sure to grow once this fall’s incidents are tabulated. Even before the rise in antisemitic events in recent weeks, Jews were the most targeted religious minority in Canada, accounting for two-thirds of the incidents of religiously motivated hate in Canada – a ratio sure to spike. Incidents of anti-Jewish hate have increased here by more than half since 2020 – another figure that will be revised upward.

In that context, it should not be surprising to learn of the involvement of the fabled Royal Canadian Mounted Police in examining the links between antisemitic leaflets and posters found around Canada and an American white-supremacist group that sells busts of Adolf Hitler, markets “swastika soap,” and is known as the Goyim Defense League.

But it’s more than the garden-variety fringe groups that have sprung up on both sides of the border.

Since the Oct. 7 invasion, there have been a spate of antisemitic incidents here in Montreal. Shots have been fired at Jewish schools (one of them twice), a Molotov cocktail has been ignited at a synagogue, and clashes between pro-Israeli student protesters and pro-Palestinian groups have occurred. In a five-week period, 41 reports of hate crimes against Jews have been filed in Montreal alone (with 14 reports of incidents against Arab-Muslim people). The Toronto Police Service reported 15 antisemitic incidents (and five against Muslims).

“We are experiencing in Canada what is happening in the United States,” said Irwin Cotler, a former Canadian attorney general who is chairman of the International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation, named for the Swedish diplomat who saved thousands of Jews in German-occupied Hungary during the Holocaust. “There is an historic height in antisemitic incidents but also in antisemitic beliefs. Antisemitism has been globalized. And the paradigm we have for battling antisemitism is insufficient. Antisemitism has been normalized, so much so that we are experiencing the banality of antisemitism.”

One of the victims of the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh was Joyce Fienberg, formerly of Toronto, and after her death, the Holy Blossom Temple in Toronto planted a tree, known as the Tree of Life, in her memory. It is both a memorial and a warning.

“The spike in antisemitic activity in North America is not restricted to the United States,” said Shimon Koffler Fogel, president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy group of Jewish Federations across Canada. “Everything being experienced in the United States – on campuses, in the broader culture – is being experienced in Canada. It is not restricted by national borders. It’s universal and it reflects a tendency largely exacerbated by social media.”

The urgency is reflected in a brochure the group prepared for an October retreat in Ottawa, arguing, “Jew-hatred is a dangerous threat to our society. You have a clear choice to make when it comes to antisemitism. You can ignore its impact and walk away. OR you can push back to fight it!”

Just last year, Laith Marouf, a senior consultant for a Montreal nonprofit called the Community Media Advocacy Centre, tweeted: “You know all those loud mouthed bags of human feces, aka the Jewish White Supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they come from, they will return to being low voiced bitches of (their) Christian/Secular White Supremacist Masters.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deplored the tweet and said that a $98,870 U.S. government grant the group had previously received was “unacceptable.” The Canadian government engaged debt collectors to recoup the funds.

There are only 404,015 Jews in Canada, according to the 2021 Canadian Census, a tiny amount compared to the 7.5 million Jews in the U.S. The Canadian figure represents a growth of 5 percent in the past decade. Toronto has the most Jews, with 186,900, followed by Montreal, with 90,255. Overall, Jews account for 1 percent of Canada’s population.

Generally, Canada has been a safe haven for Jews, to the extent that, during the Holocaust, the area within Auschwitz considered the most favorable and least brutal to Jews was known as “Kanada.” “The German name for Canada,” W. George Lovell wrote in The Canadian Jewish News in 2019, “had come to be referred to because it represented a land of plenty, a bountiful country from where emigrant relatives would have written, in glowing terms, prior to the outbreak of war.”

And one bright spot, coming in mid-November: The Government of Alberta decided to require Holocaust education as part of the province’s new social studies curriculum.

That does not mean that Canadian Jews have been inoculated against antisemitic incidents.

Rabbi Yael Splansky, who serves as president of the Toronto Board of Rabbis, told me that she was pleased that several professional organizations are tracking antisemitism and making sure that law enforcement and members of the government are informed so it can be addressed from a policy and security point of view. “But,” she added, “while I’m confident in the response to the threat, I am still worried about the source of the threats.”

Law enforcement officials here believe the Goyim Defense League is responsible for the antisemitic graffiti at Ontario high schools and the distribution of antisemitic flyers in Peterborough, Ontario, about 80 miles north of Toronto, and Saskatoon, about 900 miles north of the border Saskatchewan shares with North Dakota and Montana.

The Goyim Defense League has thousands of supporters, according to the Anti-Defamation League, operates a video platform called GoyimTV, and markets hats, T-shirts, and other items with stickers attacking Jews, Israel, leftists, and gays. Its activities have been observed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, South Carolina, and Texas, but it now is seeding Canadian cities with its propaganda. Its name parodies the Anti-Defamation League by substituting “Goyim Defense” for “Anti-Defamation.”

“In today’s world, bad actors and messages of violence move at the speed of social media and [do] not respect borders – whether from state-to-state or country-to-country,” said Michael Masters, director of the Secure Community Network, created by the Jewish Federations of North America. “As bad actors spread their messages and calls for violence, they are looking for anywhere they can find supporters. Knowing this, it means that we must ensure we are doing everything we can, as a Jewish community, to take a coordinated approach to security.”

Masters said that his agency, local federations, and law enforcement officials have stepped up their efforts to share information, coordinate training, enhance physical security, and quicken the response to antisemitic incidents. “All of this makes our communities safer and more secure, extending the security shield over Jewish communities that is so vital to preserve and protect Jewish life,” he said. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.