The price of saving a life

JERUSALEM – We failed on Oct. 7 to protect the residents of the Gaza border. Now, nearly seven weeks since the outbreak of the “Black Sabbath,” we reached an agreement with Hamas to release some of the 240 hostages. Although only 50 captives will return home, it is still better than leaving them at the mercy of evil in Gaza. This is the price of the failure of Oct. 7.

We have no choice; it’s choosing between bad and worse.

Since the beginning of the war, the issue of hostages has been at the center of public discourse in Israel. Every Israeli identifies with the call to release them all. Images of a set table for the Sabbath, with candles, challah, wine, and 240 empty chairs surrounding it – symbolizing the number of captives – evoke empathy from every Israeli who does not remain indifferent. The return of the captives has become a moral and ethical issue that has the consensus of the entire society.

The terms of the deal are not easy for Israel. The release of 50 hostages while leaving another 190 in the tunnels of Gaza leaves an open wound. We do not know how many of the captives were murdered or died in Hamas captivity. Difficult days are ahead of us, and the families of the captives are losing patience. The trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet is almost nonexistent. Netanyahu and his Likud ministers show no compassion or empathy to the families. Netanyahu has not taken responsibility for his failure to protect the nation on Oct. 7.

Right-wing ministers like Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich only think about war. Captives are not their priority. This week, Ben Gvir, with arrogance and an ideology based on hatred and revenge, raised the idea of a “death penalty law for terrorists” in a Knesset debate attended by relatives of hostages in Gaza. They begged him not to advance the legislation. He did not consider that such a discussion during wartime might lead Hamas – which employs the execution methods of ISIS – to seek revenge and kill captives.

Indeed, these are difficult days for Israeli society, but we have no better deal. The security cabinet believes that the more pressure there is on Hamas, the harder the war will be, and the more likely it is that they will agree to release the captives.

However, in the meantime, Hamas continues to fight, and about half of its military strength has not been eliminated. Hamas leaders are deeply entrenched in the tunnels and are not in a rush. The IDF acts slowly and cautiously in destroying the tunnels, fearing to harm the hostages held there.

The deal is expected to include the release of 50 hostages, 38 of them Israelis, including infants like nine-month-old Kfir, his four-year-old brother Ariel, and their mother Shir Bivas from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Three-year-old Abigail – whose mother and father were murdered in Kibbutz Kfar Aza – hid in a closet, survived, and became an orphan. The twins Yuli and Emma Konyo, three-year-old girls from Kibbutz Nir Oz, were kidnapped. And the list goes on.

David Grossman, the writer who knows more than any other Israeli how to describe reality, writes that “to kidnap a ten-month-old baby, it’s the least humane act.”

Who will benefit from this deal? First and foremost, the captives who return will receive their lives as a gift. President Biden, without hesitation, assists, supports, and advises Israel; he will receive many thanks for his efforts and pressure, especially on Qatar, to conclude the deal. In general, in this difficult war, Israel must say a big thank you to President Biden.

The deal is just the beginning of the road to the release of all the hostages. The military cabinet of Israel faces many challenges, including the crises related to the return of captives. Netanyahu and his ministers must understand that without the return of the hostages, all of them, Israeli society will not be able to accept the results of the war, even if Hamas surrenders.

Unfortunately, the main beneficiary is Hamas, which, in 46 days, managed to drag Israel into a bad deal that allows it several days of calm without war to organize its forces. It enables Hamas to continue the war, knowing that it holds strong cards for ongoing negotiations on the captives. The deal allows Hamas, despite its difficult situation, to continue to function and gain points in the battle for Palestinian society. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip also support any step leading to the release of prisoners from Israeli prisons.

Despite all the disadvantages and shortcomings, from a human, moral, and ethical perspective, it is impossible to oppose the return of the hostages – whether it is 50 or even one. We learn from the Talmud that “whoever saves the life of a Jew, it is as if he saved an entire universe.” Θ

Dr. Ronni Shaked, a researcher at the Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, is the author of the book “Behind the Keffiyeh – The Ethos of the Palestinian Conflict,” published by Yediot Ahronot in 2018. Shaked received the Yitzhak Sadeh Prize for Military Literature in 2020.