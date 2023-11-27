Herbert L. Cooper entered into rest on Nov. 25, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Cooper for over 65 years, the brother of Barry Cooper, father of Scott Cooper and Suzanne Cooper, grandfather of Benjamin and Noah Jacobson, and father-in-law of Stuart Jacobson. He was also for many years a respected physician-leader at Salem Hospital.

Herbert grew up in Far Rockaway, N.Y., and received his undergraduate and MD degrees from Columbia University. He completed subspecialty training in gastroenterology at Boston University under Franz Ingelfinger. Following military service from 1966-1968, he practiced medicine at Salem Hospital, where he also served as Director of the Medical Residency program (which he helped found), as Chief of Medicine for over 30 years (from 1972 to 2003), and as a Trustee. In retirement, he volunteered as a preceptor of medical students at Boston University. He raised his family in Marblehead, where he was a dedicated member of the Temple Sinai congregation.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 28 at 11am at Temple Sinai Cemetery, Buxton Rd, Danvers, MA.

Shiva will be held at the home of Suzanne Cooper and Stuart Jacobson on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 7 to 9 pm and on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Herbert’s memory to Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945, or Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.