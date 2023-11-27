Joel Kaplan, 80, entered into rest on Nov. 21, 2023. Joel leaves behind his loving wife, Marion, his son David, married to Dawn Erb of Milwaukee, Wisc., his son Jonathan (Yoni), married to Leslie Leidner Kaplan of Needham, and son Michael, married to Lisa Kaplan (Basque) of Burlington. Joel also leaves behind his baby brother Lenny, married to Jean Kaplan, his sister-in-law Sandra Kaplan, and his loving ‘sister’ Rozzie Willis.

Joel has two grandchildren, Whitney Rose and Camille Maya Kaplan, and two grand-dogs, Molly and Gus, all of whom live with their parents, Jon and Leslie. Molly and Gus are originally from Portugal.

Joel met his wife of 48 (chaotic) years, Marion Schachter, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where he also obtained Landed Immigrant status. And they didn’t know each other yet, but they even lived for a year in Israel at the same time.

Joel made his career in the shoe industry, joining his father, Charlie, and his late older brother, Warren (Red). His work took him from Worcester, to Mexico (almost), to Canada, and beyond, including more than his fair share overseas. While Joel traveled the world, Marion helped raise their three boys in Swampscott. Joel also served in the US Army from 1960 to 1968.

He was passionate about sports, especially live games. He was most comfortable wearing jeans, or cargo shorts with lots of pockets, a leather belt, t-shirt, and moccasins or sandals. If Joel had his way he would have worn these clothes down the aisle. But Marion would have none of it and Joel (begrudgingly) looked handsome in his new suit, which he still owns.

Joel’s family and friends meant the world to him. He will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joel’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, to Magen David Adom in Israel, or to a charity of your choice.

A chapel service was held on Nov. 27 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial followed immediately after at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Dr., Lynn.