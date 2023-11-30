Hanukkah recipe: Classic Potato Latkes

Classic Potato Latkes (Pareve)
Makes 18-20
Cook’s Tips:
* Use a combination of white and red-skinned potatoes. No need to peel red-skinned potatoes.
* May substitute matzah meal for flour.
* Leftovers may be refrigerated. Reheat at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Ingredients:
2 eggs
¼ small onion, cut into 3 to 4 pieces
4 medium potatoes, about 1½ pounds,
peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
¼ teaspoon baking powder
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
vegetable oil for frying
Directions:
Break eggs into a food processor. Add onion and potatoes. Pulse 3 to 4 times, or until the potatoes are coarsely chopped. Transfer to a bowl. Add the baking powder, flour, salt and pepper, mixing well.
Heat about a quarter-inch oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop rounded tablespoonfuls of the potato mixture into skillet, pressing lightly with the back of a wooden spoon to flatten slightly. Reduce heat to medium. Cook on both sides until nicely browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.
Continue frying, adding more oil as needed until the batter is used up. Serve hot with applesauce for a meat meal or sour cream for a dairy meal.
— JNS.org