Hanukkah recipe: Classic Potato Latkes

Classic Potato Latkes (Pareve)

Makes 18-20

Cook’s Tips:

* Use a combination of white and red-skinned potatoes. No need to peel red-skinned potatoes.

* May substitute matzah meal for flour.

* Leftovers may be refrigerated. Reheat at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

¼ small onion, cut into 3 to 4 pieces

4 medium potatoes, about 1½ pounds,

peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

¼ teaspoon baking powder

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

Break eggs into a food processor. Add onion and potatoes. Pulse 3 to 4 times, or until the potatoes are coarsely chopped. Transfer to a bowl. Add the baking powder, flour, salt and pepper, mixing well.

Heat about a quarter-inch oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop rounded tablespoonfuls of the potato mixture into skillet, pressing lightly with the back of a wooden spoon to flatten slightly. Reduce heat to medium. Cook on both sides until nicely browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.

Continue frying, adding more oil as needed until the batter is used up. Serve hot with applesauce for a meat meal or sour cream for a dairy meal.

— JNS.org