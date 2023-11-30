Palestinian flag raised amidst Jewish pushback in North Andover

The Palestinian flag was raised on the North Andover town flagpole on Nov. 14, the day after a heated select board meeting drew supporters of Israelis and Palestinians. The flag will fly until Dec. 7.

The Israeli flag flew on the North Andover town flagpole following the massacre of Oct. 7, until Nov. 9.

Selma Khayal, a college-aged North Andover resident, submitted the flag application on Oct. 16. A large number of Jewish community members vocally opposed the raising of the flag, and the original town hall meeting on the issue was postponed due to “threats of litigation, as well as public safety concerns and space constraints,” according to a public town announcement. The Nov. 6 meeting was rescheduled to Nov. 13 at North Andover High School. Police were present.

In the video recording of the meeting, two lines of speakers formed, pro- and anti-flag, respectively. On the pro-flag side, speakers focused on equal representation for Palestinians in North Andover, on the importance of honoring the grief of both sides, and on the idea that Palestinian flag was not the Hamas flag. In the other line, people spoke on what the Palestinian flag represented to them as Jews or as Israelis, on the rise of antisemitism in the country, and on how the Palestinian flag, in its prominent place in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel protests in recent weeks, is associated with antisemitism.

Khayal, who initiated the flag-raising request, could not be reached for comment.

A public message from Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues explained that the former policy regarding the town’s flagpole was changed six hours after Khayal submitted her application on Oct. 16. Under that prior policy, the town is prohibited from making a decision on flying a flag based on its content or subject matter. The new policy – changed in accordance with applicable case law – redefines the town flagpole as a forum for governmental speech only, whereas under the former policy, it was considered a public forum. The Palestinian flag application was the last to be considered under the former policy.

Lauren Tishler Mindlin, executive director of the Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation, spoke at the meeting of the recent 400 percent increase in antisemitism and said, “The unfortunate reality is that your Jewish neighbors are afraid. We live in a constant state of insecurity.”

On the other side, a 22-year-old man named Nour Douffir said that the flag did not represent violence. “Myself, and those arguing for the raising of the Palestinian flag do not support Hamas,” he said. “I detest Hamas, and I wholeheartedly condemn the attacks of Oct. 7, which is why none of us protested or opposed the raising of the Israeli flag in support of the innocent Israelis who lost their lives. However, it is unfair for us to show our solidarity to them, and not recognize the innocent Palestinian civilians being mercilessly bombed and decimated by the IDF.”

Idan Irelander, rabbi and cantor at Congregation Ahavat Olam in North Andover, also attended the meeting, and spoke during the public comments section.

In a later conversation with the Journal, he said, “It’s easier to understand why we shouldn’t raise the Palestinian flag by understanding why we did raise the Israeli flag. North Andover raised the Israeli flag to show solidarity to an American ally … by raising the Israeli flag, [the town] was standing in support of a country that was attacked.”

Irelander said because the Palestinian leadership in Gaza, Hamas, explicitly calls for the destruction of the state of Israel and the Jewish people, and because there is not a recognized Palestinian country, raising that flag offers an inherently political message.

“Today, this flag is the symbol of the attempted genocide of the Jewish people, and the epitome of antisemitism,” he said. “As much as they try to separate Hamas from the Palestinian flag, you cannot do that. The Palestinian people [elected] Hamas to their ruling leadership … Today, this flag is interpreted as a call for the demise of Israel.”

One man in the town meeting introduced himself as Michael Liss, the sole self-identified Jew who spoke on the pro-flag side. He said that Oct. 7 was a day of horror for him. He understood the raising of the Israeli flag “as an acknowledgement of our suffering and not an endorsement of a particular government or set of policies … We must, as Jews, view all humans as b’tzelem elohim, made in the image of G-d,” he said. “The Khayal family are wonderful neighbors. I love them dearly, and it hurts me deeply to see them in pain, for the same reason I am [in pain] on the opposite side of a war … This board gave me that gift [of raising the Israeli flag], and I ask that you grant the same to my neighbors.” Θ