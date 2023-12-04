Muriel (Kaufer) Meyer Stone, of Sarasota, Fla., and Marblehead, entered eternal rest on May 8, 2023, at the age of 98.

Born on Feb 4, 1925, in New York City, she was the adoring daughter of the late Joseph Kaufer and the late Estelle (Hirshfeld) Kaufer. Beloved wife of the late Joseph H Meyer and the late Seymour Stone. Adored sister of Alvin H.Kaufer. Devoted mother of Ellen Sachar and her husband Paul, and Bruce Meyer and his wife Ronnie. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Sachar Duckworth and her husband Matthew, Joshua Sachar and his wife Deborah, Joseph Meyer and his wife Mollie, Scott Meyer and his wife Danielle, and Adam Meyer and his wife Carly. Loving great-grandmother of Fiona and Janna Duckworth, Henry and Amanda Sachar, Ross, Ethan, Juliette, Evan, Hannah, and Liam Meyer.

Muriel grew up in New York City and Far Rockaway, NY. She received her degree from Columbia University and worked in research. She married Joseph Meyer and raised her children in New York City and Scarsdale, NY. Muriel and Joseph moved to Marblehead, where they lived until Joseph’s death in 1969. Muriel received her master’s degree in education from Boston University and then moved back to New York City, where she taught elementary school in Harlem. She met and married Seymour Stone. The Stones lived in New York City and Somers, N.Y., and eventually Sarasota, Fla., in the 1980s.

An impeccable dresser and bedazzled in jewelry, Muriel had a wonderful sense of humor, was compassionate, empathetic, friendly, and respected by all. She loved to travel, was a golfer, loved and supported animals, and participated in many organizations, including as the co-president of ORT in Florida for several years. One of Muriel’s passions was decorating, and you never sat down at her house without first checking that she had not moved the chair since your last visit. Muriel will be missed by many.

Contributions in Muriel’s memory may be made to Muriel Stone @Temple Emanuel, Sarasota Florida.