Saul Philip Heller, of Peabody, entered into rest on Nov. 30, 2023, at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of Betty Winer Heller. Devoted father of Susan Shoer, Leslie and MJ Holloran, and Daniel Heller. Cherished Zaide of Alex Shoer, Liz Fachler (Adam), Jake Holloran (Nicolette), and Benjamin Holloran. Great-grandfather to Emery Fachler and Rowan Fachler. Saul was the loving brother of Bruce Heller, and his late siblings Gloria Slate, Wallace Heller, and Sydney Heller. He was the cherished son of the late Leo and Helen (Caras) Heller.

Saul graduated from Cambridge Latin in 1947, and served as a bow gunner in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.

He raised his family in Sharon, and during retirement moved to Salem, where he focused on political activism, with his blog citizensaul.com, writing letters to politicians; his work appeared in Time Magazine, the Washington Post, and many others.

During their 69-year marriage, Saul and Betty were avid travelers, visiting many exciting destinations across five continents. Saul had a beautiful singing voice, taking great pride in studying to be a cantor. But what he was most known for is his relentless optimism, gratitude, loving approach, and positive attitude.

A funeral service for Saul was held on Dec. 3, at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, Sharon. Interment followed at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Saul Heller via dana-farber.org/gift. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.