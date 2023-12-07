Bnei mitzvah group celebrates deeper connection to faith

NEWBURYPORT – Wendy Leavitt didn’t read Torah at her bat mitzvah. It wasn’t common when she was bat mitzvahed in the ’70s – bat mitzvahs in her shul (for girls), unlike bar mitzvahs (for boys), generally happened on Friday nights, not on Saturdays when the Torah is read. It bothered her for decades.

“I didn’t know there was anything to do about it,” says Leavitt, now 60. For a while, there was nothing to be done: Leavitt felt a little on the outside of the Jewish community, and bothered by this thing she felt she was missing. And then, one day, a solution arrived.

Since December 2021, a group of nine adults from Congregation Ahavas Achim (CAA) in Newburyport have been attending monthly classes with CAA’s Rabbi Alex Matthews. On Nov. 11, in a milestone celebration, Leavitt finally got to read Torah – and the entire group celebrated their adult bnei mitzvahs.

“It was … focused on building meaningful Jewish practice and engagement with Jewish tradition and ritual and custom,” says Matthews. This was his first time doing something like this; Matthews has been leading CAA since 2019, and just received his formal ordination from Hebrew College in June. He wanted the group – eight women and one man, ranging in age from late 40s to late 80s – to decide what they wanted to learn about.

“I think for a lot of people … the focus of their participation in Jewish community life is coming to services on Shabbat morning,” says Matthews. “I heard that there was a greater desire to … better [understand] that as an experience, to use that as a central point to learn more about Jewish prayer, Jewish spirituality and Jewish identity.”

For nearly two years, the group has been meeting once a month on Sundays. The program began with Matthews getting everyone on the same page in terms of understanding Jewish spirituality, and the history of bnei mitzvahs and women in Jewish ritual (the program was initially designed for women, those historically excluded from bnei mitzvah ritual).

The rest of the program consisted of participant-led group conversations around Arthur Green’s “Judaism’s Ten Best Ideas: A Brief Guide for Seekers” and Matthews facilitating a deeper understanding of Jewish prayer/Saturday morning services through “My People’s Prayer Book.” The group also did a mitzvah project, organizing a genizah burial (a traditional burying of texts with G-d’s name and other holy objects) for the community in August.

Some, like Leavitt, had particular goals for the process – in her case, learning to read Torah. Others approached it more as an opportunity to figure out what their Judaism meant to them.

“I had a lot of doubts coming in [about] trying to practice Judaism more formally,” says Reina Smoley-Balog, 51. For her, the group was a chance to receive the religious education that she never had, and to be able to participate more fully in the Jewish community. She worked with a member of the congregation, a “spiritual director” named Joel Grossman, for a year, some of which overlapped with the bnei mitzvah group timeline.

“I started meeting with him to just talk about … various aspects of Judaism that I just really didn’t know if I could fully sign up for,” she says. “And what he taught me was that what I was doing – this process of engaging and trying to figure it out and questioning and arguing with it – is Judaism.

“I realized, whether or not I thought I was Jewish, I was Jewish because I was doing it already!” she says with a laugh. “That helped me a lot.”

The ceremony took place Nov. 11, just over a month after the terror attack in Israel on Oct. 7.

“None of us knew that [date] would come a month after a really terrible terror attack in Israel, and a month of war and anguish and heartbreak,” said Matthews. “Because of that, the opportunity to come together and celebrate as a community was actually something that was really, really treasured and impactful for a lot of people.”

On the day of the ceremony, each bnei mitzvah came up for an aliyah – to say a blessing over the Torah – and each did something else, too. Some read Torah or Haftarah, some led part of the service, some gave d’var Torahs. Smoley-Balog, who set out to write a d’var, ended up composing a song on that week’s Torah portion. She sang it to the congregation. “I can’t even tell you how high I was,” she says. “I was super, super happy.”

Leavitt, goal accomplished, was able to bring a video recording of her reading Torah to her 95-year-old father in his assisted living facility in Peabody. “He was so happy,” she says, “He was so moved to see me do this.”

Matthews hopes to run the program again. “It’s kind of a milestone along the way,” he says. “I think that will continue to radiate out and have a positive impact on the community.” Θ