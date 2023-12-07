‘Collision of Power’ brings the reader into Washington Post newsroom

There’s been a cottage industry in Trump-era books by former administration officials, journalists, insiders, outsiders, bloviators, pontificators, and the like. Because of the proliferation of these exposés and post-facto mea culpas, one approaches the prospect of wading through another one with some trepidation.

But “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post,” written by former Washington Post editor Marty Baron (2013-2021), takes a decidedly different approach. Baron’s story begins when he was recruited by the Post after an 11-year run heading the Boston Globe’s stellar newsroom. Perhaps you saw him portrayed by Liev Schreiber in the movie “Spotlight,” which dramatized the paper’s role in uncovering the child-sex abuse of Boston’s Catholic clergy, winning a Pulitzer Prize in 2003.

Shortly after Baron joined the Post, it was sold to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos (not directly to Amazon, as some thought). And a bit after that, the newsroom began reporting about the Russian penetration of the Democratic National Committee’s email server, revealing embarrassing but unclassified communications and data.

Then Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

It’s a fascinating story with one big caveat: You should come to it with a basic understanding of professional journalism, the news business, and its players, or a curiosity about how the sausage is made. If not, it might be a bit ponderous. Baron is a solid writer and does his best to relate the story without undue bombast or histrionics. But the tale of Trump’s candidacy and subsequent presidency is far beyond the normal course of events, even given the wild political landscape of American history. Baron wisely lets the events and the players speak for themselves as much as possible. Trump, especially, provides a ceaseless spew of lies, insults, threats, boasts, and nonsense. The before, during, and after of his presidency provides much of the material here, but it’s not the whole story.

Baron begins his tale when he was at the Boston Globe (2001-2012), with a backward glance at his brief term (2000-2001) as executive editor of the Miami Herald (full disclosure: I had one brief conversation with him when I worked in the paper’s marketing department and was a freelance book reviewer). Of course, he mentions the Globe’s Spotlight investigation in his book as well as the coverage of Cuban refugee Elian Gonzalez in Miami, but the bulk of the book centers around his Washington Post tenure, his relationship with publishers, the former owners, Bezos, and a rundown of the major stories and controversies during his days in Washington, with a bit of score-settling and getting the last word in on some controversies. However, the rise of Trump as a candidate and president takes up most of the pages in this book.

Baron started off skeptical of the candidacy and was initially reluctant to take it seriously. But as Trump ascended to centerstage and focus groups revealed his followers’ disdain for media reporting on their hero, Baron began to take things more seriously, though he was still gobsmacked on election night.

Baron then sought to understand how democracies can unravel when confronted by authoritarian leaders. He prepared for the Trump presidency by studying books about autocrats and totalitarian regimes with a reading list that included Sinclair

Lewis’ “It Can’t Happen Here,” Philip Roth’s “The Plot Against America,” Hannah Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” and Eric Hoffer’s “The True Believer.”

Meanwhile, Bezos tried to support the newsroom’s work while drawing fire from Trump, who attacked him and Amazon (he considered them the same) over the Post’s critical coverage and even took the unprecedented step of intervening to deny Amazon a military contract in retaliation for the newspaper’s reporting.

For his part, Baron regretted not focusing more on the provenance of the Democratic National Committee emails hacked by Russia during the 2016 election. At the time he wrote in the book, he concentrated too much on the content rather than the source. He also acknowledged he didn’t know what his staff was doing around the Trump-Russia collusion story as it developed – a remarkable admission.

Though the book focuses on his professional side with scant insights into his personal life – for example, he’s Jewish and his parents were Israeli – Baron does reveal a little emotion, especially when he periodically roasts ex-Buzzfeed editor Ben Smith, later a New York Times media columnist and cofounder of the newsy website Semafor, for his criticism of Baron’s Post and Smith’s role in the release of the Steele dossier, a largely discredited document that was the basis of much of the initial Trump-Russia accusations.

The book is studded with a few other gems. For example, incumbent Post publisher Katharine Weymouth didn’t have a direct email address to contact Bezos, but former Posties Carl Bernstein and Sally Quinn were able to directly email him. And while Bezos enjoyed owning the Post, Baron felt he spent too little time getting to know its journalists. However, Bezos did get involved in issues like the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudis and the detention of contributor Jason Rezaian in Iran.

Baron also replays internal conflicts at the paper, including over social media policies, #MeToo issues, and the ongoing financial pressures that plague modern journalism, even those at newspapers owned by billionaires. (Coincidentally, as this review is being written, interim Post CEO Patty Stonesifer just announced a round of buyouts due to expected financial shortfalls relative to overly optimistic revenue projections.)

Of course, Baron recounts various internal Post battles and controversies, expressing a few regrets (but not many). He had great difficulty with social media especially, and the push-and-pull from younger journalists was particularly confounding.

Penultimately, he gets into Trump’s handling of COVID-19, and if you’ve forgotten how harmful that was, you’ll be reminded by Baron’s straight-faced but no less outraged retelling.

The last section, before Baron thanks those who helped him along the way, focuses on Trump’s defeat and denial of the election results.

Overall, the book provides an inside look at how Baron and the Post navigated through the Trump presidency under the ownership of Bezos. It reveals the tensions, regrets, and behind-the-scenes drama at a major newspaper during a turbulent time through the lens of its newsroom leader.

But it would have been nice to gain a better understanding of the job of executive editor and what Baron did from day to day in managing his team. And there’s the aforementioned absence of anything personal; no spouse, partner, or even a favorite flavor of ice cream. It’s all very professional.

Overall, “Collision of Power” is well done for what it is but probably a bridge too far for all but the most devoted journalism junkies and Bezos watchers. Θ