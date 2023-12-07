Editorial: On Hanukkah, please consider a $90 volunteer subscription to the Journal

During some of the darkest days of the winter, we look for light. Fortunately, the menorah will brighten our evenings this week during Hanukkah, which begins on Dec. 7 and ends on Dec. 15. Here at the Jewish Journal, we are working to bring light to our community through journalism – which creates connection and helps build community.

Our job is to serve each and every Jewish and interfaith family in Greater Boston. We also consider the local Jewish charities and institutions as integral partners. Looking for a temple, or a Jewish day school or a pre-school for your child? Looking to join the JCC or a Jewish or interfaith nonprofit? Looking to send your child to Israel? In each edition, you’ll find news you can use to connect you with these nonprofits.

We write about your neighbors and neighborhoods, and cover issues that help define our community and the challenges it faces. In each edition, we transport you from your comfy chair to the latest in Greater Boston Jewry. We write about how antisemitism impacts our society, and how the Israel-Hamas War has changed Israeli and American Jews.

Our reporters are seasoned journalists, who bring you crisply written, accurate and vetted stories.

In Jewish journalism, the Journal is an anomaly. It is free, and printed and mailed to all who wish a copy. Our business model is not complicated: Our budget is modest, at around $800,000 annually. We employ eight full- and part-time employees – or about half of what the paper’s payroll was just a decade ago. And for full transparency, we sell about $400,000 in print and digital ads each year, receive about $100,000 in grants annually, and raise the rest – $300,000 – through reader donations.

There is a donation envelope in this issue. We urge you to give generously, so we can continue to provide an essential service to the community. While the paper is free, the actual cost of an annual subscription is $90. For those who have yet to send in a tax-deductible donation, please consider becoming a volunteer subscriber. We can’t do this alone, and our future rests on generous contributions and support from our readers. Please join us so we can continue to link this diverse and dynamic Jewish community. Θ