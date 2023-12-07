HONORABLE MENSCHION: Patricia “Patti” McWeeney

Can you tell us a little about where you grew up and your Jewish background?

I grew up in Longmeadow, Mass., with my parents, Fanchon and Harold Ratner, and two older brothers, Charles and David. We belonged to Temple Beth El, a Conservative synagogue in Springfield. Between Hebrew school, bar/bat mitzvahs, confirmation, and weekends at the Springfield JCC, our parents did a lot of shlepping, but created a strong Jewish bond.

My father, a World War II veteran, worked in the soda business, first as a distributor selling to grocery stores. Later, he opened a store near Westover Air Force Base called Soda City, where he sold, well, soda. We spent many Sundays looking at airplanes at the base. My mother had two masters degrees in education and taught remedial reading in Somers, Conn., for 22 years. I realized only after her death just how beloved and respected she was by her students and colleagues.

You were employed as a managing attorney at Electric Insurance Company, GE’s general liability carrier in Beverly, for many years. What kind of work did you do there?

I joined Electric after working as a litigator at Posternak, Blankstein & Lund in Boston, where I defended architects and engineers. At Electric, my primary function was to manage GE’s insured litigation around the world. I retained and worked closely with defense counsel.

I worked closely with GE businesses I served. One of my GE businesses was in Florence, Italy. When business was done, one of my friends always took me to the Designer Outlet Mall so, as my mother would say, the trip shouldn’t be a total loss.

I was the resident professor at Electric, giving seminars on different topics. I also spoke at many legal conferences. My favorite topic was career advice for women lawyers. I relied on my own mistakes, so there was a lot of: “Don’t do what I did.” One of the tips was to treat your career like an important case rather than letting it meander with no plan.

Even with my mistakes, I was fortunate to have a wonderful career, working on interesting cases in interesting places with world-class lawyers and businesspeople. I made lots of friends and remain in touch with many of them. That’s a huge bonus.

Tell us a little about your family life. We know that you are the only McWeeney at your temple. How do you and your husband work as an interfaith couple?

Michael and I met at work. He asked my father and the CEO of Electric for my hand in marriage. In 2000 we moved from Newton to Boxford to be closer to Michael’s three children. Michael is Catholic. His mother went to church every day until she died at age 93. I was a bit nervous to meet his parents, but they couldn’t have been more gracious and loving.

We respect each other’s traditions, which sometimes requires compromise. Negotiating Christmas decorations was tricky, but we worked it out. He learned to eat brisket. I make Christmas dinner. His children watched me light the menorah and listened to the story of Passover.

Michael has always supported my Jewish life and activities. He attends all kinds of functions, including temple fundraisers and Jewish Book Month events at the Marblehead JCC. Most of all, I so appreciate that he always tells me how proud he is of my accomplishments, both at work and in retirement.

Over the years you have been very involved with many Jewish causes. What drives you?

I support non-Jewish causes as well, but to answer the question, I think two things drive me. First, I’ve supported Jewish causes financially for most of my adult life because it came naturally. My grandmother took me to Hadassah luncheons and my parents supported local Jewish causes. I believe it’s important to help when you can. It’s that simple.

The second thing that drives me is more recent and deliberate. Within the last decade I’ve become more worried about Israel, the country the world loves to hate. On a business trip to Tel Aviv in June 2014, the taxi driver had the radio on so loud that I asked him to turn it down. He said “they found the bodies of the three murdered boys.” I told him to leave it as loud as he wanted.

I started paying attention to the UN’s constant condemning of Israel; to BDS on college campuses; to Iran’s bad behavior. In 2017 I joined AIPAC. Now, after Hamas attacked Israel, we have rampant, blatant antisemitism everywhere we look. This is a terrible time for Israel and Jewish people, and that is the second thing that drives me to support Jewish causes.

You were known at Temple Emanuel in Andover for your Shakespeare d’var Torahs. Can you explain?

I started going to Saturday morning minyan in 2002 to say kaddish for my father. The congregation members usually give the d’var. Eventually I volunteered and saw a Shakespeare connection to the parsha [weekly Torah portion]. I don’t remember the parsha, but I do remember thinking of the famous “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers” pep talk Henry V gave to his troops just before the Battle of Agincourt. Thereafter, I did frequent d’vars and usually brought Shakespeare into the story.

In 2012, our rabbi, the great Robert Goldstein, asked me to give the Jonah speech on Yom Kippur afternoon. I expected to talk about Shakespeare but ultimately didn’t, focusing instead on Jonah’s travails “in the fish.” I submitted the speech to Reform Judaism magazine and, to my surprise, they published it. Well, not before editing it with a machete and making me turn the ending into a Hallmark card. But the gist of the story is there. If you’re curious, you can read it at https://reformjudaism.org/when-you-get-stuck-fish .

You served on the North Shore Planning Committee after the Federation’s merger with CJP and remain quite active with Women’s Philanthropy (WP) there. Can you share a bit about your involvement?

I supported CJP financially for many years. Shortly after retiring, I met Marjorie Patkin at a Women’s Philanthropy event and learned that she’s also from Longmeadow. She asked me to join the committee, which started my ongoing commute from Boxford to Marblehead. I knew no one other than Marjorie at the first meeting and didn’t open my mouth other than to say, “Nice to meet you. Boxford is near Andover.”

Slowly but surely, I learned about the North Shore CJP area, which surprisingly includes Boxford. I made it my mission to broaden CJP’s reach to more of the North Shore. One year we even had a menorah lighting at the Boxford Police station, which was a big deal. I came to know more people within CJP, went on a women’s mission to Budapest, and joined groups including The Miriam Fund. I’ve worked on event committees and led a WP book club group. I still attend WP events as they’re always well planned, interesting, and fun.

I understand you are the current co-chair of the JCCNS’ Jewish Book Month (JBM) series. What kind of authors have you been involved with bringing to the community and have you witnessed an uptick in attendees in this post-COVID world?

Serving on the JBM committee has been a great experience. I met the unstoppable Diane Knopf several years ago at an event where she was talking about JBM. I joined the committee, loved meeting people and hearing the authors speak, and am now in my second year of co-chairing it.

The authors come mostly from the Jewish Book Council. Sara Ewing at the JCC does the lion’s share of scouting to identify authors who speak well and resonate with an audience. We moved to Zoom during COVID, but now, WE’RE BACK! This has been a banner year. Indeed, the Emily Franklin event about “The Lioness of Boston” (a.k.a. Isabella Stewart Gardner) was sold out! That’s right, sold out. All of the authors – from local superstar William Landay to former IDF paratrooper Steven Hartov to historian Debby Applegate – have captivated crowds. At this rate, we’ll need a bigger room next year. Wouldn’t that be a good problem to have?

You also serve on the board of Jewish Family & Children’s Services. What has been your involvement there?

I started sending annual checks at Passover for Family Table many years ago. Upon retirement, I met with JF&CS people in Waltham to explore volunteer opportunities. The Risk and Compliance committee was the best fit, given my background. I now serve on the Center for Basic Needs Advisory committee as well.

Just before COVID, JF&CS asked me to help recruit North Shore volunteers to deliver groceries for Family Table. I emailed everyone I know, and volunteered myself. Since then, Michael, our black lab Rosie, and I go every month when we can.

I like to say JF&CS carries the water. For example, right after Hamas attacked Israel, the number of calls to JF&CS for mental health services doubled. JF&CS immediately mobilized its Mental Health Connect helpline, created new support groups for a specific response to the attacks, and partnered with Jewish institutions to provide support. As a result, JF&CS helped hundreds of people.

I sat next to Gail Schulman, the CEO, at a meeting on her very first day at JF&CS. I’ve come to know her since then and think she’s quite remarkable, as is the organization she runs. I was honored to join the Board this year and hope to serve with distinction.

You do a lot of driving from Boxford to all your volunteer work. Are you involved with any organizations in your local area?

Yes. I volunteer at Project Home Again (PHA) in Andover. PHA collects new and gently used donated household goods, from beds and linens to plates and coffee makers, and much more, for clients. I know Nancy Kanell, the founder and president, from Temple Emanuel and have watched her grow PHA into a local powerhouse, right down to her Tik Tok videos that bring in so many needed items from all over the United States! My main job is deciding which boxes to re-use and breaking down the ones that get recycled. I’m so good at it that Nancy made me CBO (chief box officer). The PHA volunteers see the clients’ gratitude when they pick up the boxes filled with things they need. It’s a hands-on kind of mitzvah.

Oh, I almost forgot – pre-COVID, I taught an adult ed class called “What’s So Funny About Hamlet?” in multiple North Shore venues. That’s great fun, and I hope to get back to it one of these days. There’s a lot funny about “Hamlet,” by the way.

Since you’ve retired, what do you do in the few hours a week that you are not volunteering?

I retired from Electric Insurance in 2016 and went to work for a black lab named Rosie. Terrible pay, but good benefits. Rosie likes to chase squirrels on the local trails, so I try to get her out every day. So far, hundreds of chases, no catches. Beyond that, I play on a tennis team, take classes at my gym, and luxuriate in the afternoon with a cup of tea and a good book. Michael and I love to travel as well and are always planning something, including an escape from winter for a few weeks. Did I mention walking Rosie? Θ