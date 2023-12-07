The surprising origins of Hanukkah traditions

At face value, the Hanukkah story celebrates the triumph of Judah Maccabee over the Greeks. But as with everything in our world, nuance and complexity abound when we dig a bit deeper. For example, at the time of the Maccabees, while there were Seleucid Greek soldiers stationed in Israel, the majority of Judah’s enemies were assimilationist Jews – Israelites who spoke Greek and embraced Hellenistic culture. Ironically, despite our holiday celebrating the victory of Jewish zealotry over assimilation, most of our Hanukkah customs (like dreidel, donuts, and gift-giving) derive from late medieval/early modern European Christmas traditions! Let me explain.

Many are familiar with the origin story of the dreidel. Despite the Greeks outlawing the study of Torah, Jews continued their holy discussions unabated. Whenever a soldier appeared, they’d hide their manuscripts and replace them with dreidels, so the soldier thought they were gambling rather than studying. Turns out, the first written record of this story dates to 1890 in Pittsburgh! Rabbi Eliezer Hershovitz came from Lithuania, and his story stuck. But if dreidel has been played since the days of the Maccabees, how come no one ever wrote about them earlier? Why haven’t dreidels been excavated anywhere in Israel?

In the early 1500s, there was a game in England and Ireland called teetotum (totem meaning “all” in Latin) played around Christmastime. It involved a 4-sided spinner with a letter on each side: T=Take All; H=Half; P=Put Down; and N=Nothing. As this game spread south to Germany, the “T” was replaced with a “G” for Gantz (all) and “P” was replaced with “S” for Schict (put). And so we have our 4-sided dreidel game! The notion that these 4 letters represent the phrase “Nes Gadol Haya Sham” (A Great Miracle Happened There) post-dates the game’s origins. The word dreidel, after all, is Yiddish (drei means “to turn”). The Hebrew word for dreidel, sevivon, was invented in 1887.

What about our other holiday traditions like eating latkes and sufganiot (jelly donuts)? Oil has been around for millennia, and fried foods aren’t new. But when were Jewish people introduced to potatoes? In the mid-1800s, a series of crop failures in Poland and Ukraine led to mass planting of potatoes, which were easy and cheap to grow. Prior to that, the first recording of a “latke” came from a medieval, Italian rabbi named Kalonymus ben Kalonymus (1286-1328). He described an Italian pancake made with ricotta cheese. It was after the introduction of potatoes to Eastern Europe that we got our latkes.

Sufganiot (jelly donuts) is a Hebrew word that you will find neither in the Torah nor the Talmud. In 1485, in the very first cookbook published on Gutenberg’s original printing press, there is a recipe for gefullte krapfen (filled donuts). This popular Christmas treat was made from two rounds of yeast bread, filled with mushrooms or meat, and then fried in lard. Starting in the 16th century, European colonies in the Caribbean enabled bakers to use sugar and fruit preserves as fillings, and the rest is history. The reason that these jelly-filled donuts became so central to celebrating Hanukkah in Israel was an intentional decision by Israel’s Histadrut (National Labor Federation) in 1920. Unlike latkes, which are relatively easy to make in one’s home, sufganiot are more labor intensive. The need for ingredients, preparation, transportation, and distribution added up to jobs for the bourgeoning country. Today, there are more Israelis who eat sufganiot during Hanukkah than there are who fast on Yom Kippur!

Finally, you’re likely aware that the custom of gift-giving during the eight nights of Hanukkah is a 20th century American Jewish innovation. Growing up Jewish in a largely Christian town in Connecticut, I recall bragging to my non-Jewish friends that I got eight days of presents and they only got one! Outside of America, Jewish children received only “gelt” or some money on Hanukkah until quite recently.

Many Jewish people believe that all of our Jewish customs and traditions date back to time immemorial. But in all of Jewish history, we’ve never existed in a bubble. Jewish people, no matter the time or place in which we lived, have always been impacted and influenced by the surrounding majority culture. So, this year, as we celebrate Hanukkah, let us remember that even on the holiday which purports to be anti-assimilationist, our traditions are not as ancient, nor even as Jewish, as we might have believed. Θ

Rabbi Greg Hersh leads Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield.