When the Temple is destroyed, we find purity within ourselves

On Oct. 7 the unbuilt Third Temple was destroyed – our women and children murdered and desecrated, our cities, lay sacked and smoldering, young and old snatched like trophies in a subhuman orgy of the grotesque.

In tribute to their memories, I imagine the 364 free-spirited, beautiful people who were gunned down in cold blood as the innocent Cherubs atop the Ark of the Covenant. I imagine the Negev desert as the covering of the Ark, a sandy dance floor that stretches across the scrolls and fragments of the tablets of stone – themselves flush with the joy of just being feted – and gently encases the tombs of Abraham, Miriam, Rachel and Jacob in the Cave of Machpelah.

Only Moses, cursed with his insistence on knowing the truth, is awake, drowning in a sea of tears, his flailing hands trembling with an ancient fury, as he cries out, “I know this wasn’t you, the G-d whose Glory I sought.”

Let us go to today’s Yavneh – where Judaism itself is thought to have recovered from the destruction of the Second Temple under the auspices of Rabbi Yochanan ben Zakkai and Rabban Gamliel – to the college campuses with the humble disciples sitting awestruck at the feet of their professors, drinking thirstily from the fountains of their wisdom. When they arrive they discover, to their great dismay, that there is little purity remaining. The seals of the containers of those professors’ wisdom are broken, the contents profaned.

Two months later, here we are, preparing to kindle the Menorah – so we must have found that one jar of oil with an unbroken seal; otherwise we wouldn’t be here to tell this story yet again.

So where was it hidden, how did we find it, and how was it still there, after all this time? Is it perhaps so simple that it’s looking right at us? Is that last source of oil found in the very irony of still being here, alive and open to the miracle of our collective eagerness to once again chant the words of Al Hanisim, thanking G-d for miracles.

Hanayros Hallalu Kodesh Haym – these are holy lights. The answer to what lies within those lights, that which is pure and indestructible, is different for each of us.

I know this about my own self. I don’t rush to conclusions, especially about the most important things, and I also know that when I’m not aligned with my highest truth, I falter.

But when I am in sync with my best truth, the one I recognize only by how badly it can hurt sometimes, I am fierce and unflinching.

This Hanukkah, after the unbuilt Third Temple’s destruction came early, we will and should be asking this question: What collective superpower has this unleashed for us a Jewish community? In what ironic twist of fate have we, with all our psychic brokenness, found the perfect spot, the “hiding in plain sight” spot, where no one suspected a wholeness and concentrated soulfulness to emerge.

Who could have known that just beyond the dysfunction of the divide in Israeli society lay an unprecedented unity of unimaginable proportions. Who could have thought that WE were the unbroken jug, that WE have been that indestructible container all along, that WE were preserved to be released, when needed the most, for this day.

What new insight, what radically revelatory aspect of your life was hiding behind your shattered glass that said, “break only in case of emergency?”

Only the kindled lights will tell.

Much Love,

Rabbi Yossi Θ

Rabbi Yossi Lipsker is the director of Chabad of the North Shore.