Arlene (Nathanson) Rosen, of Beverly and formerly of Revere, died peacefully on Dec. 10, 2023, at the age of 87. Arlene was the loving daughter of the late Joseph and late Anna Nathanson.

Arlene attended school in Revere before attending Bunker Hill Community College. Arlene was a bookkeeper and very involved with the community, such as being a member of the Jewish War Veterans Auxillary, Post 220 in Peabody, and a member of Congregations Sons of Israel in Peabody. She also volunteered at Salem Hospital and the North Shore Music Theatre due to her love of theatre. She also enjoyed movies and painting in her spare time.

Arlene was the devoted mother of Roberta Morrison and son-in-law Mark Morrison, Steven Yawnick and his wife Laura Yawnick, Lisa Swain and her fiancé Fred Swirka, and Michael Yawnick and daughter-in-law Jacqueline MacDonald. She was the dear sister of the late Harold Nathanson and his wife the late Sylvia Nathanson. Arlene was the loving grandmother of Tina Myers, Erin Morrison, Jessica Bertini, Ryan Morrison, Matthew Swain, Steven Bosch, Joseph Perullo, Chrissy Yawnick, Charlene Canada and Jake Swain, and the loving great-grandmother of Juliette, Olivia, Maddie, Ozzie, Emmett, Stella and Miles.

Services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Everett. Contributions in Arlene’s memory may be made to Ledgewood Skilled Nursing Center, 87 Herrick St., Beverly, MA 01915, Attn: Activities Department; or plant a tree in Israel through the Jewish National Fund at jnf.org. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.