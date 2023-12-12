Jason (“Jay”) Snyder, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Dec. 3, 2023. He was 88 years old.

Jay’s life was marked by his utter devotion to his family, and he will be sorely missed by his wife Carole (née Chadis), his children Amy Forman (Adam), Stuart (Abby Cohen), and Andrew HaLevi (Jill), and his grandchildren Joshua, Ethan and Olivia Forman, Isabel and Celia Snyder, Noa (Chaiel Schaffel) and Mira HaLevi, along with his brother and sister-in-law Theodore and Irma Snyder, his sister Ellen Silverman, and his nieces and nephews.

Jay’s love and sacrifice for family started early in life. A child of Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester, Jay was only 18 years old when his father, Samuel Snyder, passed away. Jay served in the Coast Guard for four years in order to support his mother, Gertrude Snyder (née Dushan) and his siblings. He served as a radio operator on several ships (including the USCGC Bibb), a skill not readily transferable to civilian life, but his knowledge of Morse Code entertained his children and grandchildren for decades. Upon leaving the Coast Guard, Jay began a long career with Honeywell and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University through the GI Bill.

When Jay met Carole, they quickly fell in love and were happily married for 64 years, residing briefly in Point of Pines, Revere, before settling in Swampscott in 1966. There, Jay flourished. Whether playing softball on Sunday mornings or tennis at Phillips Park, volleyball and paddle ball at the North Shore JCC, sailing in Swampscott Harbor, golfing at many North Shore courses, or serving as a Town Meeting member or as a volunteer police officer, Jay loved nothing more than to participate and be involved in town and family life. He not only attended his children’s sports games, but he often served as an assistant coach at their practices and games as well. This impulse continued into the next generation, as Jay relished teaching his grandchildren the sports he loved and then watching their games and activities. With his trademark warmth and humor, Jay always put family first.

When Jay faced difficult challenges in his final years and was no longer able to participate as he used to, his family rallied around him, visiting often and sharing their love and endless appreciation for his many sacrifices. Carole was a hero during this time; without her, Jay would not have enjoyed a life so long and full. Jay’s gregariousness, sense of humor, dedication, warmth, and capacity for love will never be forgotten by Carole, his children, his grandchildren, and all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service was held on Dec. 7 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Birsen Cemetery, Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jay’s memory to West End House Camp (https://www1.westendhousecamp.org/donate/), or Temple Emanu-El (https://www.emanu-el.org/). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.