Howard E. Horton, attorney, college president

Cable access TV founder, attorney and college president Howard E. Horton recently passed away. Howard, who was 69, was born in New York, and was the loving son of the late Samuel Horton and Vivienne (Eldridge) Horton.

Howard was a warm, generous, and gentle son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed. Howard was the executive director of Cambridge College Global and was the president of New England College of Business and Finance, and Bay State College. His outstanding career in higher education has touched the lives of thousands of people across the state and beyond. The contributions Howard made to education are no match to the impact he made on the lives of his family and friends. As a resident for almost 50 years, Howard was a champion of the city of Somerville. Among his many accomplishments to better the city, Howard created Somerville Community Access Television, was an advisor to numerous mayors, served on the zoning board, and chaired the committee for the redevelopment of Somerville High School.

Howard, otherwise known as “Camp Cod Director,” had a special way of bringing people together and spreading joy that spans the length of time. He shined everlasting light and unconditional love on every person in his life.

Howard was the beloved husband of Linda (DiRocco) Horton for 40 blissful years. He was the devoted father of Jason Cohn and his wife Maria, Rosa Flynn and her husband James, and Stephanie Ferrari and her husband Richard. The cherished grandfather of Jacqueline Flynn, Jillian Flynn, Daniel Cohn, Eliana Cohn, Nicholas Cohn, Madeline Ferrari and Clara Ferrari, Howard was the dear brother of the late Odette Horton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Cambridge College, 500 Rutherford Ave., Boston, MA 02129, to establish the Howard E. Horton, Esq. Scholarship.