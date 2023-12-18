Bernice Neicei Degen, a dynamic force of passion, humor, and creativity, departed this world on December 17, 2023. A staunch advocate for feminism, and a devoted supporter of Judaism, human rights, and the arts, Neicei approached life with an intensity that resonated deeply with those fortunate enough to share in her journey.

Neicei’s life was a canvas, painted with the colors of advocacy and unwavering dedication. Born on May 25, 1927, and raised in Malden, daughter of Ethel and Julius Freedman, she found her soulmate in Jerome Degen, to whom she was married for 45 years. She affectionately raised two cherished children, Suzanne Tabasky of Peabody (deceased) and Josh Degen of Groton, and embarked on an impressive career as a tireless champion for senior rights. For a remarkable 24 years, Neicei served as the Director of The Malden Council on Aging, leaving an enduring mark on the community she tirelessly served.

Neicei also emerged as a visionary grant writer and leader, networking those with impact to empower social change. Her passion for art led her to rehab a former fire station where she founded the Malden Cultural Center, providing a sanctuary where artists could practice, produce, sell, and perform their craft. As a staunch feminist, she fought the battle for Equal Pay for Equal Worth by suing her then-employer, the city of Malden – achieving a significant milestone by winning Massachusetts’ inaugural lawsuit for gender-based pay equity. She was also instrumental in connecting the city with UMass Boston Nursing School to provide care to underserved people in her beloved city.

Neicei’s causes mirrored her deeply held principles. A lifelong Democrat, and former national convention delegate, she lived a life that was consistently left of center, from her wit to her politics, dancing to the beat of her own vibrant drum throughout her remarkable journey.

In matters of the heart, Neicei knew no bounds. If she loved you, you knew it – and so did everyone in earshot. She cherished her relationships, and made each person feel special. Best friends with her sister Miriam Portman (deceased), and close with her son-in-law Jerry Tabasky (deceased) and daughter-in-law Amy Degen, and granddaughters Ella Tabasky, Becca Tabasky, Danya Degen, and Alia Degen, Neicei’s candid “lectures” and caring love guided those fortunate enough to be dear to her.

A poet, musical composer, and performing artist, Neicei’s creative spirit illuminated the world around her. She found any excuse to throw a party, reveling in every special occasion with family and friends, embodying the belief that life should be celebrated. Neicei’s entertaining spirit extended to her feline companion Kiwi, singing in Yiddish for her klezmer band The Tucker Shayns, fluffing her great head of hair, and her guilty pleasure – Reese’s peanut butter cups and ice cream with french fries.

Neicei’s life was a testament to her convictions – liberal, fiercely loyal, and unwaveringly committed to social justice. Through her love, she became a beacon of inspiration, unlocking hidden potential in the hearts of hundreds.

As we bid our farewells, Neicei’s life as a force of nature is survived by the echoes of her laughter, the love she shared without limits, and the legacy of a woman who lived so authentically as herself.

While her flame may extinguished her light will always shine bright with those lucky folks whose lives she touched.

Services at Temple Tiferet Shalom 489 Lowell Street, Peabody on Tuesday December 19 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park.

Shiva will be observed Tuesday December 19th, 2023 from 6 – 9pm, Wednesday December 20th from 1 – 4 pm, 6 – 9pm Thursday December 21st, 2023 from 1 – 4 pm, 6 – 9pm Friday December 22nd, 2023 from 1 – 4 pm 409 Martins Pond Road, Groton, MA 01450. Please park on the righthand side of Orchard Lane and indicated areas with “PARKING” signs only. Your presence and support during this difficult time would be greatly appreciated. With heartfelt gratitude, The Degens

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Bialystok Cemetery Restoration Fund. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.