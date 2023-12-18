Sandra (Kaplan) Gold Shalit, of Marblehead, entered into rest on Dec. 2, 2023 at the age of 80.

Beloved wife of Carl Shalit and the late Dr. Abraham Gold. Devoted mother of Ronda Gold Sigel (Rick) of Brewster and Howard Gold (Sandy) of Sudbury, and stepmother of Robert, Steven, David (Susan), and Pamela (Jose). Cherished grandmother of Alanna and Jonah (Gold), Abrianna and Josie (Sigel), Katelyn and Gabriel (Ardila), and Daniel, Emily and Amanda (Shalit). The loving sister of Audrey (Michael), Kenny (Karen), Mark (Cindy), Stanley (Diane), Bobby (Lois), and the late Harvey Kaplan. Dear daughter of the late Irving and Ann Kaplan.

A funeral service for Sandra was held on Dec. 6 at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, with interment at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell St, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sandra’s memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott, or the Amyloidosis Foundation.