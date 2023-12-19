Jacob Segal, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2023.

A long-time resident of Marblehead, where he and his wife, Marilyn (Broder), raised three children. He is survived by his three children, Michael (Paula Lytle) of Washington, DC, Dr. Cynthia Langburd (Peter) of Marblehead, and Allen (Aimee) of Potomac, Maryland, and five grandchildren, Harriet and Silas Langburd, Paul Lytle, and Samuel and Lila Segal.

In addition to his devotion to family, Jacob was committed to his community, active in local and national politics, and always ready to engage friends – new and old with his warmth and wonderful sense of humor.

Born in Lynn on July 25, 1937, Jacob attended Lynn Public Schools (Lynn English ’54). He went on to graduate from Boston University, receiving an undergraduate degree, as well as a Law and Master of Law degree. He practiced law for five decades in Salem at the firm of Ronan, Segal, and Harrington.

A natural leader from an early age, Jacob was elected “Aleph Gadol” of his AZA chapter, in addition to being a national officer. He went on to serve as president of the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. A former president of the Rotary Club of Salem, he was a prestigious Paul Harris Fellow. Jacob’s additional board service included the Salem Chamber of Commerce, the North Shore Jewish Federation, the Jewish Rehabilitation Center, and the Museum of Science in Boston.

In 2017, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Salem State University, in recognition of his decades of service to the University and the broader community. He served two stints as president of the Salem State College Foundation.

In 2007, he was appointed by Governor Deval Patrick to the College’s board of trustees. After being elected President of the board, he helped guide the institution’s transition from college to university status.

Services will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam 55 Atlantic Avenue, Swampscott on Wednesday, December 20 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jacob’s memory to the Marilyn J. and Jacob S. Segal Family Scholarship at Salem State University. Mail donations to SSU Alumni Association and Foundation, 352 Lafayette St., Salem, MA 01970, or donate online at salemstate.edu/segalfamily, or to the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.