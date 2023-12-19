It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to Melvin Donald Stairman, 84, of Swampscott. He passed away on Dec. 1, 2023 of congestive heart failure. He was born Jan. 10, 1939, to Clara and Harry Stairman. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness.

He always had a story to tell, whether it was his fishing adventures or tales from his time in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. Melvin could put a smile on anyone’s face.

Melvin was a straight shooter. He was never afraid to speak his mind and would not tolerate any disrespect of himself, friends, and family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Judith Stairman, and their three children: Marcia, Edward, and Bernard. Melvin’s legacy extends to his six grandchildren, Carrie, Isabelle, Jessica, Olivia, Cassandra, and Craig, and his two great-grandchildren, Sarah and Isaac, along with his brother, Arnold.

May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing to us all. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.