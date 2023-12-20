Welcome to the inaugural Artists Against Antisemitism virtual auction!

Our community of artists has really outdone themselves! In less than two weeks, we’ve gathered more than 350 one-of-a-kind items and experiences including 15-minute Zoom calls with Mayim Bialik, Patricia Heaton and Henry Winkler, lunch with Mark Feuerstein in New York and LA, dozens of books signed by authors including Chelsea Clinton, Jennifer Weiner and Idina Menzel, original pieces of fine art and exquisite jewelry, plus vacation packages and VIP tickets to talk shows, sporting events and concerts like New Kids on the Block and Bruce Springsteen. And that’s just the beginning…

The best part? The more you bid, the more we’ll be able to give to Project Shema so they can bring their essential training to even more students on more college campuses that are struggling with the rise of antisemitism.

Make sure you’re following us over on Instagram at @TheArtistsAgainstAntisemitism because over the next few days, we’ll be featuring some of our many, many, many amazing items. You can also browse by category or search for terms you’re interested in like “literary agent,” “Porky Pig” or even “graham crackers.”

Good luck and happy bidding! Please note that more items will be added throughout the day today!

– The Artists Against Antisemitism