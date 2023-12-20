James Barry Hacker, of Salem, entered into rest on Dec. 18, 2023 at the age of 77. He was the beloved husband of Ricki Hacker. Jim leaves two loving daughters: Gayle Zipper and her husband Michael, and Leigh Hacker. He was the adored Zayda of Rachael and Andrew Zipper and Asa Gillespie. Jim was the dear son of (the late) Arthur and Ruth Hacker.

Jim grew up in Peabody and graduated from The Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He lovingly raised his family in Salem. He was the owner of Colonial Markets in Salem and later became the Parking Director for the city of Salem. Jim was a dedicated congregant of Temple Shalom and a past president. He spent years on the Appeals Board in Salem and enjoyed participating in local political happenings.

Jim was a dedicated Boston sports fan and enjoyed trips to casinos with Ricki. Above all, Jim’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family and taking vacations together. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Attending their events and activities were hid most cherished times. His quick wit and quiet sense of humor will be missed by all.

A funeral service for Jim will be held on Friday, Dec. 22, at 10 AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery, Workman’s Circle, Peabody.

Shiva will be held at Gayle and Michael’s Home following the interment. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.