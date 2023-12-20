Lauralee Yett, of Revere, passed away on Dec. 20, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Yett. Dear sister of the late Renee Curry. Dear aunt of Richard “Ritchie” Curry.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Chelsea, on Friday, Dec. 22 at 12 Noon. Interment to follow in Everett. Donations in Lauralee’s memory may be made to MGH Cancer Research, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.