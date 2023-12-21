Project Ezra: Feeding the hungry in Malden on Christmas

PEABODY – For more than three decades, Temple Tiferet Shalom of Peabody (started by the former Temple Tiferet Israel in Malden), in coordination with Bread of Life in Malden and led by Drs. Edward and Jonathan Weiner, have fed the homeless and needy on Christmas Day.

Last year alone, more than 1,300 individuals and families were served, and this year, more than 1,700 are expected. Once a “little known, but significant project,” Project Ezra is one of the largest and most visible Jewish programs of its kind in the United States and has provided food for many thousands of recipients over these years.

“It is a wonderful mitzvah to run this project,” Dr. Ed Weiner of Burlington said. “Each year, the team of volunteers works to get specific donations and to prepare and serve the food, but they also raise the money to pay for the meal, predominantly from the Jewish community.”

A mitzvah is a purposeful, decisive act that not only allows us to express a sense of kindness and empathy, but also helps us to connect and bring us closer to others. While prayers and good thoughts are nice, mitzvot are all about deeds, and doing them keeps us connected to Judaism itself, as well as to our communities.

To get an idea of the scope of Project Ezra, the Christmas meal includes more than 900 pounds of roast beef, 450 pounds of potatoes, a pallet of canned vegetables, fresh fruit, and thousands of breads and desserts (historically provided by Bimbo’s Bakeries and Costco Stores). This year’s program is expected to be the largest ever, so lots of help is needed.

Temple Tiferet Shalom coordinates and underwrites this full event, so they are asking adults and supervised older children to participate and donate, if able.

VOLUNTEER:

Join fellow North Shore Jewish volunteers any time after 1:00 a.m. (Yes, it’s that early in the morning!) until 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. Assist in the preparation of food, assembling of meals for delivery, serving the hundreds of walk-ins, or delivering meals to those who are housebound.

There are also some opportunities to help organize and prepare all of the goods and supplies prior to Christmas Day. The event is held at Malden High School’s cafeteria at 77 Salem Street, Malden (use the Ferry Street entrance).

DONATE:

1. Mail in a paper check, payable to Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960, and note “Project Ezra” on the memo line.

2. Use the online donation form and write in “Project Ezra” in the “Details for occasion” box. Θ

For more information, call Dr. Ed Weiner at (339)203-0002 or email him at dredweiner@gmail.com.