Teddy Friedman wins national award

Teddy Friedman, a sophomore at Gann Academy, was one of the national student high school winners of the 2023 Shine a Light on Antisemitism Civic Courage Award.

Guided by a moral compass with tikkun olam at the heart of his actions. Teddy is a doer, an action-oriented individual who is already leaving his mark in the world at a young age. Deeply proud of his Jewish heritage, Teddy serves as an outstanding role model for other teens.

In addition to serving as co-chair of Lappin Foundation’s Teen Antisemitism Task Force, Teddy is currently serving as a Kenneth Leventhal StandWithUs High School Intern, fighting antisemitism and educating about Israel.

He was a two-time William P. Lauder Junior Intern with the USC Shoah Foundation, and he helped to run an initiative at his temple documenting the stories of members who are Holocaust survivors.

Teddy also served as a Peer Engagement Fellow with the Jewish Teen Initiative. A proud Zionist, Teddy was co-founder of Gann Academy’s Israel Club focused on Israel education. Teddy believes getting involved in combating antisemitism will have a lasting impact on generations to come, and he lives by this belief.

He demonstrates that living proudly as a Jew and sharing Jewish stories with others will encourage more people to become educated about the hatred faced by the Jewish people.