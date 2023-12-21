The Ivy League and its ‘Jewish Problem’

Outsiders to outsiders in three generations.

A. Lawrence Lowell, the president of Harvard from 1909 to 1933, instructed the university’s admissions office to limit admission of Jewish applicants to only those “Hebrews … possessed of extraordinary intellectual capacity together with character above criticism.”

At Yale, the annual report of the Board of Admissions in 1945 said that the ‘’Jewish Problem continues to call for the utmost care and tact,’’ adding, ‘’The proportion of Jews among the candidates who are both scholastically qualified for admission and young enough to matriculate has somewhat increased and remains too large for comfort.’’

Also in 1945, Dartmouth president Ernest Martin Hopkins said that “Dartmouth is a Christian college founded for the Christianization of its students.”

And so it is doubly tragic – and doubly ironic – that the academic institutions that abandoned its restrictive policies and opened their doors to Jews after the Second World War, welcomed them into the sylvan quads of elite education, and in time made them feel comfortable in fraternities and exclusive secret societies originally designed in part to keep them out now make many of their Jewish students feel immense discomfort.

This tragedy and irony is doubly hurtful because of how Jews fought to win admission to selective colleges, how Jews have contributed to academic life in the United States, how Jews’ financial support has transformed the landscape of college campuses throughout New England and beyond and perhaps, most of all, how Jews have revered higher education both as a pursuit congruent with their ancient customs and as a ladder of social mobility.

It didn’t take the tortured, fumbling, and legalistic responses to a simple question on Capitol Hill – a spectacle that cost Liz Magill her position as president of the University of Pennsylvania and rendered Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth and Harvard president Claudine Gay figures of ridicule and contempt – to render this situation a calamity. Their failure to denounce antisemitism in simple, compressible language and to take refuge in phrases such as “a context-dependent decision” only served to confirm that a calamity already was well underway.

Jews’ admission to selective universities originally was restricted because of what the Queens College sociologist Stephen Steinberg characterized in a 1971 article in Commentary as “the seriousness and diligence with which they pursued their academic careers” and because they “not only represented unwelcome competition, but implicitly called into question the propriety of a ‘gentlemen’s college.’ ”

In “The Chosen: The Hidden History of Admission and Exclusion at Harvard, Yale, and Princeton,” Jerome Karabel, a University of California, Berkeley sociologist, quoted former Harvard president Lowell saying that enrolling a substantial number of Jews would “ruin the college,” primarily by making it less appealing as an academic destination for non-Jews. His proposal: Restrict Jews to 15 percent of the Harvard student body, down from the 21.5 percent rate in 1922.

Jews today account for about 10 percent of Harvard students, roughly the share at Princeton and Dartmouth but about half the figure for Brown and Cornell.

Earlier this year, Mark Oppenheimer produced an eight-part podcast on Jews in the Ivy League called “Gatecrashers” for the Tablet. The theme of the project, which devoted one session to each of the Ivy institutions, generally traced the road for Jews from rejection and restriction to acceptance and assimilation. (I was a prominent presence in the episode regarding Dartmouth, which I attended from 1972 to 1976 and where I later served for a decade as a member of the board of trustees.)

“It’s tough to be any minority on campus, and in the 1980s and 1990s, it was easy for Jews to pretend that they weren’t minorities on certain elite campuses,” Oppenheimer told me the other day. “The numbers got to and in some cases exceed 20 percent at a whole lot of Ivy League colleges and at other elite schools. The result was that Jews on campus could forget about the years of antisemitism and really exhale into a feeling of normalcy. That was never going to last, for all sorts of demographic reasons and trends in college admissions.”

It didn’t last. In the days and weeks following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that launched the current crisis in the Middle East, the divisions and tensions were laid bare.

“We are beginning to feel like the minority we are,” Oppenheimer said. “At the same time that people on the right have decided we are dirty, immigrant usurpers, people on the left have decided we are white colonizers. Those are both old tropes of antisemitism that apparently never went away.”

The situation is little different in Great Britain.

“Jews after the Second World War have thrived here,” said Lawrence Goldman, who for many years taught history at Oxford and subsequently became the editor of the university’s British “Dictionary of National Biography.”

“Doors were open to us. But for the past 20 years, I’ve felt the doors close. I fear that young Jews here will set up Jewish businesses and look after each other and won’t trust society outside the Jewish world the way they did in my time. I’ve had students in my office pouring their hearts out about how they felt.”

The immediate reaction to the Capitol Hill appearance of the three university presidents was an upsurge of “told-you-so” from conservatives, who have for the past quarter-century argued that American universities have been controlled by a progressive agenda that now seems tinged with antisemitism. They have called for dramatic change in these universities and, in some cases, have supported the development of alternative institutions.

Listen to the critique in The Atlantic of former Republican senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who with a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University, a master’s degree in liberal studies from St. John’s College, and master’s and doctoral degrees in American history from Yale University is now the president of the University of Florida:

“In the morally backward universe of American campuses: The terrified Jewish students at Cooper Union [a college in New York City], locked in the library while a mob banged on doors and spat antisemitic chants, are the bad guys. A group of Harvard students who surrounded and harassed a Jewish student are the good guys.”

And so, the combination of skepticism (of the value of a college education, especially at elite institutions) and antisemitism (on those campuses) has produced a turning point in Americans’ views of selective colleges and in Jews’ feelings of belonging at them. While interest in attending those institutions remains high (56,937 applications at Harvard for the Class of 2027, admitted earlier this year), and acceptance rates remain low (3.4 percent at Harvard), applications for the university’s early action program this fall fell by about 17 percent.

For Jews, Harvard Yard is no longer a place of shelter and safety, nor the Promised Land. Outsiders to outsiders in three generations. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.