It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Arleen Corneau, a cherished wife, engaged sister, and devoted nurse. Arleen passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2023 at the age of 74, at Penacook Skilled Nursing Facility in Haverhill. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion and service that will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

Born on June 24, 1949, Arleen was the daughter of Milton and Ruth Morris. Initially, she pursued elementary education, graduating from Salem State University with a Bachelor of Education. Arleen later transitioned her career to nursing, a field where she continued to exhibit the same care and empathy she had shown as an educator with young children. She served as a nurse at Salem Hospital, and then at various nursing homes in Salem, where her commitment to providing excellent healthcare touched the lives of many patients and their families. Additionally, she provided her mother with full time nursing care through her mother’s illness, and then subsumed care of her father till he passed.

Her colleagues remember her as a beacon of kindness, decisiveness, humor, while always ready to offer support and comfort to those in her care. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing card games such as bridge, hearts, and spades. Additionally, she enjoyed volunteering for the Jewish Journal.

Arleen’s tireless work ethic and unwavering compassion made a lasting impact on the healthcare community and the lives she touched throughout her career in nursing.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Arleen was a loving wife to her husband David Corneau, and a caring sister to her brother Joel Morris, MD, of Los Angeles, Calif. Her marriage was a source of joy and strength, and her family meant the world to her.

Arleen will be remembered for her robust laugh, her determined spirit, love of life, and her unwavering dedication to help others. Her legacy lives on through the countless individuals she inspired, cared for, and taught throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Compasses Hospice in honor of Arleen’s memory.

A graveside service was held on Dec. 27 at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.