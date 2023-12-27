Marjorie Ann (Waldman) Zoll, 85, passed away in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 22, 2023.

Marjorie was born in Lynn in 1938 to Philip and Sophie (Aronow) Waldman. She graduated from Swampscott High School in 1955, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Brandeis College in 1959. In 1960, Marjorie married Samuel Edward Zoll, and together they raised their four children in Salem, where she lived until 2013.

Marjorie and Sam met on a blind date that was arranged by a friend of both of their parents. According to Sam, he fell in love the moment he set eyes on her. They were engaged six weeks later and married within six months, and they went on to build a rich life together for over 50 years. Sam’s career in public service placed Marjorie in the public eye as well, and she gamely rose to the challenge, initially as the “first lady of Salem” in the early 1970s when Sam was mayor, and until his retirement in 2004 from his position as Chief Justice of the District Courts of Massachusetts.

Marjorie herself was a talented pianist, organist and all-around musician. Throughout her life, she brought great joy to family and friends through her music. She was a well-known piano teacher in Salem and performed frequently with the Salem Philharmonic Orchestra, including as soloist in concertos by Mozart and Saint-Saens. She also served as organist for many houses of worship on the North Shore, including Temple Israel in Swampscott and Wesley United Church in Salem. Marjorie loved being involved in Salem’s musical community, whether as a long-time member of the Paul Madore Chorale or as a participant in neighborhood 4- and 8-hand piano soirees. An avid reader and a life-long learner, Marjorie continued to take classes in music, literature and writing until she moved away from Salem to be closer to her children in 2013.

Marjorie will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. She leaves behind children Barry (Susan Zoll), Cheryl (Eric Sawyer), and Risa, her five granddaughters Hannah, Sierra, Amira, Aiden and Lydia, her siblings Michael Waldman (Joan), Joseph Waldman (Donna) and Ellen Fields (Robert), her brother- and sister-in law Michael and Amy Zoll, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam (2011) and daughter Rachel (2021).

A temple service for Marjorie will be held Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, 55 Atlantic Ave, Swampscott, MA. Following the temple service will be a burial at 12:30 PM at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA.

Donations may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the Salem Philharmonic Orchestra at salemphilharmonic.org/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.