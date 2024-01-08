Hear Old Time music from the Yiddish-Ukrainian and American Heartland on Jan. 13th

Michael Alpert and Craig Judelman present ‘In Der Heym / Down Home’

Saturday, January 13th at 7PM at The Whales Jaw Cafe in Rockport, MA. Tickets are $40 and reservations can be made by calling the cafe or buying a ticket in person. Dinner will be available beforehand.

In this intimate duo format, Michael Alpert and Craig Judelman present their personal take on Jewish fiddle tunes collected in Ukraine in the early 20th century, songs learned directly from some of the last native born Yiddish culture bearers as well their own original tunes and songs. Allowing decades of immersion in Eastern European, American and Celtic folk music to percolate through their own highly developed musical voices has produced a contribution to the Yiddish music and American folk cannon unlike anything before it. From blazing fiddle tunes to plaintive airs, a Capella ballads to songs of workers’ rights, migration and broken hearts, this dynamic program embodies the American Jewish experience while connecting it across multiple seas and particularly to the Ukrainian heartland, which so many of us sadly know only from horrific news reports. The result is a captivating and heartfelt collection of music and stories, as familiar to fans of old time fiddle tunes as it is to klezmer aficionados, rooted in the the intercultural exchange of early 20th century Ukraine and yet completely fresh and unlike any other project in the acoustic/klezmer music scene today.

Originally from Los Angeles and now based in coastal Scotland, Michael Alpert has been at the forefront of the Klezmer revival since its inception in the 1970’s. Widely regarded as one of its most deeply rooted and captivating performers, Michael is a leading culture-bearer of Yiddish song and dance as well as fiddler, guitarist and more. He has toured the world with Itzhak Perlman’s In the Fiddler’s House and bands including Kapelye, Khevrisa and Brave Old World. This project features Michael’s sensitive guitar playing and old world vocals as he is joined by Berlin-based fiddler Craig Judelman, who despite being almost half Alpert’s age has built his own international reputation as a leading Klezmer and Old Time fiddler. Originally from Seattle and now based in Berlin, Judelman honed his craft in the place where old time and klezmer have always met, Brooklyn, NY. Over the years he has made the transition from student to colleague with many of his mentors, touring and recording with artists ranging from John Cohen (New Lost CIty Ramblers) and Peter Stampfel (The Fugs), to Lorin Sklamberg (The Klezmatics) and now with this duo.

The album ’In Der Heym / Down Home’ is available now on BorschtBeat records:

https://borschtbeat.bandcamp. com/album/in-der-heym