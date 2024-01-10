Harriet Fay (Ozuransky) Polonsky of Peabody, entered to rest suddenly on Jan. 2, 2024, at the age of 73. Beloved wife of her high school sweetheart and best friend, Theodore, for over 53 years. Devoted mother of Amy Beth (Christopher) Laythe, Eric (Renee) Polonsky, and Jason (Jocelyn) Polonsky. Cherished grandmother (Bubbhi) of Rebecca, Lillian, Braydon, and Adeline. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Ozuransky and her parents, Irving and Hilda (Liberman) Ozuransky.

Harriet grew up in Lynn and graduated from North Shore Community College, subsequent to Lynn Classical High School, and raised her family in Peabody. She was the administrative assistant for Temple Ner Tamid followed by nine years working in Alumni Relations and Public Affairs at Brandeis University, before finishing her professional career in the insurance industry before retirement.

She was a dedicated member of the Order of Eastern Star, Helping Our Nobles Serve (HONS) and Daughter of the Nile in support of Aleppo Shriners of Wilmington. To say Harriet was a dedicated volunteer is an understatement. Beginning when her children were teenagers, Harriet was a devoted supporter of the Order of DeMolay, International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Aleppo Shriners, and Shriners Children’s Boston, as well as a long-time board member of Congregation Sons of Israel. She cherished her time spent with her family, friends, and her Masonic Family.

Harriet always looked forward to planning and going on her and Ted’s cruising adventures around the world and supported her Boston Celtics as a season ticket holder for 15 years. Most recently, her favorite place was in front of her fireplace with Ted, watching Hallmark Movies, and knitting hats for newborns at local hospitals or hats and scarves in support of those in need during the winter season in Worcester.

A funeral service for Harriet wias held on Jan. 9, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment following at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Harriet’s memory to Aleppo Transportation Fund, 99 Fordham Road, Wilmington, MA 01887-0578, (978) 657-4202, https://nobles.alepposhriners.com/product/aleppo-transportation-fund-donation/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.