Marilyn (Friedland) Bial Winer, 93, of Salem, formerly of Marblehead, entered eternal rest on Jan. 6, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn owned and operated the Dandelion Children’s Shoppe in Marblehead for over 20 years. She was the devoted wife of the late Jules Bial and Henry Winer; beloved mother of Nanci Breeze and her late husband Leigh, and Bruce and Lisa Bial; and adored grandmother of Bing and his fiancée Emily, Peri, Brett, and Tyler; and the dear sister of the late Dorothy Shapero. She also leaves behind Amy Krypel and her family, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

Private services were held at the Beth El section of Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Marilyn’s memory may be made to Yad Chessed, 440 Totten Pond Road, Waltham, MA 02451, or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. Visit www.goldmanfc.com.