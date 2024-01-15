Irene (Bazman) Sidman, age 97, of Malden, entered eternal rest on Jan. 8, 2024. Devoted wife of the late Seymour Sidman. Beloved mother of Alan and his wife Sheryl, and Michael and his wife Renee. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Jessica and Adam. Great-grandmother of Amarylla, Zeb, Elliot and Emilia. Dear sister of the late Rose Pressman. Dear daughter of the late Fannie and Jacob Bazman.

Irene was a high school graduating-class salutatorian and worked as an executive secretary. She loved her husband and family, music, singing, playing piano, square-dancing, gardening, cooking, painting, writing, and using her computer. She was remarkably capable and fostered learning and achievement in her sons.

She will be greatly missed.

Private services were held on Jan. 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florence and Chafetz Home for Specialized Care, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150, Attn. Activities Fund. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.