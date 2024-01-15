Linda (Kaplan) Margolis, age 81, of Marblehead, entered eternal rest on Jan. 12, 2024. She was the devoted wife of the late Burton H. Margolis. Beloved mother of Todd Margolis and Craig Margolis and his wife Carrie Flaxman. Adored grandmother of Alex Margolis and Seth Margolis. Dear sister of the late Irwin Kaplan.

She was a dedicated teacher of the Marblehead town’s children.

Services were held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon on Jan. 14. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Linda’s memory to the Friends of the Arava Institute, 1320 Centre St., Suite 206, Newton Centre, MA 02459. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.